Toyota Lost Aussie class action lawsuit regarding Diesel Particulate filters. Approx $2b value.
#295617 10-Apr-2022 14:28
https://www.stuff.co.nz/motoring/300561443/toyota-australian-class-action-bill-could-reach-2b

 

 

 

"The class action alleged Hilux, Fortuner and Prado vehicles sold between October 2015 and April 2020 had defective diesel particulate filter systems, leaving owners out of pocket. The defect caused the vehicles to spill foul-smelling white smoke and decreased fuel efficiency."

 

"Toyota redesigned the DPF to fix the issue, rolling it out in a 2020 update, while Toyota New Zealand is confident it has rectified the issue for all affected vehicles here, replacing the DPFs, or even the entire vehicle in a few cases."

 

 

 

My understanding of this issue was as follows.

 

Diesel particulate filter (DPF systems capture carbon particles from the exhaust stream. Those particles slowly clog up the filter, but can the particles can be burnt off at high temperature (carbon + oxygen goes to C02). Variety of approaches to do the burn off, But typically the vehicle runs a cycle designed to increase exhaust heat.

 

For whatever reason, many Toyota's (Hilux, fortuner & Prado's) manufactured from 2015, struggled with their DPF cleaning cycles, leading the the vehicle repeatedly trying (Burning heaps of extra fuel to try increase exhaust temperature, and puffing out white smoke. If the vehicle was unable to ultimately clean it's own DPF, it would requre being taken to a workshop.

 

 

 

Toyota (and many owners groups) knew about this issue for a long time, but did not resolve it until 2020.

  #2899593 10-Apr-2022 19:40
There were several fiasco with diesel fuel in New Zealand, causing issues to diesel vehicles owners.
Last year there were issues with quality of gasoline in Auckland causing issues to fuel gage.




  #2900188 12-Apr-2022 09:29
If this biofuel requirement goes ahead we may see more.

 

 

 

Many modern diesels are not intended to work with more than a certain percentage of biofuel in their overall fuel mix. My Mercedes has warnings not to use diesel that is more than 5% biofuel, for example.





  #2900191 12-Apr-2022 09:35
Remember when a Hilux was just a 2.8L, naturally aspirated 4WD do-it-machine.  Those things were immortal, and economical.

 

Toyota have lost their way on the Hilux.




  #2900316 12-Apr-2022 11:39
I was just looking at a fortuner as well. Pricey for what they are  - had no idea this was an issue.

 

How would a buyer of a second hard car know? Ask for evidence that its been replaced?


  #2900352 12-Apr-2022 13:02
Zal:

I was just looking at a fortuner as well. Pricey for what they are  - had no idea this was an issue.


How would a buyer of a second hard car know? Ask for evidence that its been replaced?



I believe they added a manual override switch to initiate the regen cycle.

Some diesel vehicles include an additional injector and sparkplug in the exhaust system to create the heat required for the regen irrugardless of the duty cycle of the vehicle - eg for town runabouts.

My older VW diesel doesn't have that and purely relies on me taking it for a good long drive once in a while. Think it needs the engine to be up to temp, and for thev revs to be at a certain level for a period of time before it starts and for it to complete. Too many short stop start runs are not good for them.

It's good they are getting fined for this, car manufacturers think releasing a new version for sale is an appropriate fix...

  #2900356 12-Apr-2022 13:08
Zal:

 

I was just looking at a fortuner as well. Pricey for what they are  - had no idea this was an issue.

 

How would a buyer of a second hard car know? Ask for evidence that its been replaced?

 

 

Can you remove the particulate filter altogether? Once out of warranty, of course.




  #2900359 12-Apr-2022 13:29
I think it's illegal to modify a vehicle's emission control system. I had a VW with a persistent and impossible to fix problem in this area that two garages couldn't diagnose or fix. I researched a bit into bypassing it but it sounded difficult and risked causing other faults



  #2900360 12-Apr-2022 13:37
MikeAqua:

Zal:


I was just looking at a fortuner as well. Pricey for what they are  - had no idea this was an issue.


How would a buyer of a second hard car know? Ask for evidence that its been replaced?



Can you remove the particulate filter altogether? Once out of warranty, of course.



I'm sure you technically could, but it's there to prevent all manner of nasties from entering people's lungs, so I'm fairly confident that's a big no no.

You can get exhaust gas recirculation delete kits, but again EGR is to ensure the complete combustion of fuel and to reduce emissions - even if it does make a total mess of your intake.

  #2900365 12-Apr-2022 13:49
MikeAqua:

 

Remember when a Hilux was just a 2.8L, naturally aspirated 4WD do-it-machine.  Those things were immortal, and economical.

 

Toyota have lost their way on the Hilux.

 

 

You're so right. I think it happened about the same time the Hilux and Ranger went from being work vehicles to being status symbols/male equipment compensators.

 

Honestly half of the Hiluxes and Rangers I see on the road now wouldn't even make it onto a building site or a farm - they've been lowered and had flashy mags and various other stupid things put on.

  #2900367 12-Apr-2022 13:54
antonknee:

 

You're so right. I think it happened about the same time the Hilux and Ranger went from being work vehicles to being status symbols/male equipment compensators.

 

Honestly half of the Hiluxes and Rangers I see on the road now wouldn't even make it onto a building site or a farm - they've been lowered and had flashy mags and various other stupid things put on.

 

 

I seriously considered a ute when I bought my current Paj.  In the end, the Pajero was more bang for buck. Nicer trim and had much better turning circle (utes are generally dreadful).




  #2900382 12-Apr-2022 14:01
MikeAqua:

 

Remember when a Hilux was just a 2.8L, naturally aspirated 4WD do-it-machine.  Those things were immortal, and economical.

 

Toyota have lost their way on the Hilux.

 

 

Well, back then emission requirements were far less. With increasing restrictions on emissions comes increased complexity, such as the DPF. 

 

If only Toyota could use a mode of movement that didn't require the use of DPFs but still had high torque 🤔

  #2900401 12-Apr-2022 14:48
Obraik:

MikeAqua:


Remember when a Hilux was just a 2.8L, naturally aspirated 4WD do-it-machine.  Those things were immortal, and economical.


Toyota have lost their way on the Hilux.



Well, back then emission requirements were far less. With increasing restrictions on emissions comes increased complexity, such as the DPF. 


If only Toyota could use a mode of movement that didn't require the use of DPFs but still had high torque 🤔



One passed me this morning belching so much black smoke it appeared to be running on coal!





  #2900402 12-Apr-2022 14:50
MikeAqua:

Remember when a Hilux was just a 2.8L, naturally aspirated 4WD do-it-machine.  Those things were immortal, and economical.


Toyota have lost their way on the Hilux.



Remember the Top Gear one that got pulled off the beach at Weston Super Mud and still worked?!





