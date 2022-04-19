Yorkshirekid

This is a tricky one and I don't know how best to solve this, so I'm hoping somebody may be able to help.

I want a custom plate. I have discovered that the plate I want is taken and currently been exempt for a year. I'd like to make the owner an offer for the plate (seeing as he/she isn't using it atm), but I don't know how to find out the owner detail. I asked a police mate of mine and you can guess what he told me to do - or where to go! And, fair enough.

All I want to do is call the fella and make an offer. I don't care who he is or where he is. Any suggestions how I might be able to resolve this please.

Thanks