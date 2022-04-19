Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Custom Plate wanted
Yorkshirekid

186 posts

Master Geek


#295737 19-Apr-2022 15:08
Send private message quote this post

This is a tricky one and I don't know how best to solve this, so I'm hoping somebody may be able to help.

 

I want a custom plate. I have discovered that the plate I want is taken and currently been exempt for a year. I'd like to make the owner an offer for the plate (seeing as he/she isn't using it atm), but I don't know how to find out the owner detail. I asked a police mate of mine and you can guess what he told me to do - or where to go! And, fair enough.

 

All I want to do is call the fella and make an offer. I don't care who he is or where he is. Any suggestions how I might be able to resolve this please.

 

Thanks

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
martyyn
1712 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2903930 19-Apr-2022 15:30
Send private message quote this post

AFAIK there is no way to contact the owner at all.

 

If you do find out though, let me know because there is a plate I would like buy too :)

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2903932 19-Apr-2022 15:35
Send private message quote this post

Once upon a time you anonymously walked into a postshop with $3 and requested address/name

You can see the gaping big flaw that had and why it was shut down soon after going public..

Might be up the creek without looking to the likes of social media car groups. Doubt even the sole approved plates issuer would be permitted to reach on behalf.

It's a giant can of worms tracing plates to individuals for now obvious reasons.

SATTV
1343 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903934 19-Apr-2022 15:40
Send private message quote this post

https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/transactions/ReqPersonalInfoAccess/entry

 

A quick google led me here, you used to go to the post office but with them disappearing and everything going online this makes sense.

 

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous



Inphinity
2702 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2903936 19-Apr-2022 15:41
Send private message quote this post

When plates, rather than kiwiplates, were running it, you could request an already-issued plate from them and they basically contacted the owner on your behalf, to ask if they would be interested in selling. Not sure if kiwiplates could or would do the same if you contacted them.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27904 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903941 19-Apr-2022 15:47
Send private message quote this post

When I sold my car to a motorcycle shop owner he knew everything/detail about the vehicle ownership

Do you know any motorcycle shop owners?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2903948 19-Apr-2022 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Batman: When I sold my car to a motorcycle shop owner he knew everything/detail about the vehicle ownership

Do you know any motorcycle shop owners?


If they are approved nzta agents for purchasing new registration and the likes. Don't believe the system is exactly shut off from other functions like looking stuff up

Albeit likely dubious.

mdf

mdf
3070 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2903950 19-Apr-2022 16:05
Send private message quote this post

You have to be authorised to access the motor vehicle register: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/how-the-motor-vehicle-register-affects-you/authorised-access-to-the-register/frequently-asked-questions/

 

It's mostly car dealers and finance companies. I guess you would need to find a personalised plate broker that is also an authorised user.



1024kb
965 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2905463 22-Apr-2022 17:58
Send private message quote this post

After you've found the plate owner's details & contacted them, you gotta cross your fingers & hope that they're not a private person & that they don't mind invasive behaviour, because what you're advocating here could easily be considered creepy. But money! & what? It's his plate & if he wanted to sell it, he could take appropriate steps to do so.

Just because you have some spare cash & a desire for his plate, that does not in any way give you the right to dive into his personal information & breach his right to privacy. Straight up.

(Ok, if you're the Sultan of Brunei & willing to drop 3 extra 0's on the market price, then there might be dispensation available. Might be. That's also the owner's decision, not yours.)




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Rust
56 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2905483 22-Apr-2022 21:07
Send private message quote this post

NZTA have very strict rules for those authorized to access the motor vehicle register. Giving away personal information is a definite no-no. Not only is it unlikely you will find someone to provide that information, I suggest it is perhaps not cool to even ask that of someone.

Senecio
1518 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2905490 22-Apr-2022 21:36
Send private message quote this post

Best thing to do would be to try to get him to contact you. Stick up wanted adds on line in various forums and market places with details of the plates and hope he sees it and reaches out to you.

1024kb
965 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2905692 23-Apr-2022 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Is there no character variation available to recreate the plate you're after? There's usually some way of re-building the word you want, often with a clever twist that makes the result even better than the plain original.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

BlakJak
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2905848 23-Apr-2022 18:55
Send private message quote this post

I'm sure the holders of popular or desirable personalised plates would love the idea of a constant 'sell to me, please???' as the cost of having ownership of said plate.

 

 

/s

 

 

Feels like a great opportunity to adjust your expectations and not get hung up on unobtanium.




No signature to see here, move along...

Speedy885
166 posts

Master Geek


  #2912506 10-May-2022 22:24
Send private message quote this post

From what ive been told, there is a NZ Personalized Plate Group on the bookface and posting up a wanted ad on there has been quite successful for people.

Wheelbarrow01
1225 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2912617 11-May-2022 12:01
Send private message quote this post

AFAIK, the motor vehicle register only holds data for plates that are actually registered to (and physically affixed to) a particular vehicle at a particular time. 

 

If the plate in question is currently unused (and therefore not attached to or associated with a vehicle) then the motor vehicle register will not hold any information at all for that plate - other than maybe some historical information of vehicles it might have been attached to in the past.

 

As an example, I have several personalised plates sitting in a drawer at home that I own but have never actually used/affixed to any vehicle that I own, so even if someone did have access to the motor vehicle register, they could never trace ownership of any of these plates to me. At best, the register may provide historical information regarding vehicles that some of my second hand plates may have been attached to in the past, but those vehicle details would relate to previous owners of the plates.

 

I suspect that only KiwiPlates would hold ownership/entitlement records, and they won't/can't release those details to anyone.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27904 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2912628 11-May-2022 12:45
Send private message quote this post

interesting you have unattached plates - currently kiwiplates will only manufacture a plate if you attach it to a vehicle (NZTA register will be updated upon plate production)




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 