Petrol cars are right up there with teaching your cat to surf as one of the dumbest ideas ever. I never really thought about it until recently when I found myself having to dispose of a lot of old petrol someone else had accumulated. What the hell do you do with this stuff? It goes 'stale' so you can't use it as fuel. Who builds an entire technological civilisation on an energy source that goes off after a few months? Petrol is a horrible idea. ICE engines need constant oil changes to get rid of all the accumulated crud. They pollute the air and the roads and the soil. They require all kinds of complicated technology just to keep them running. Fuel injection had to be invented because carburettors started leaking if they weren't constantly used. Seals dry out and engines spit. Everything leaks. Surfing cats actually make more sense. Yet trillions have been spent around the world building infrastructure to keep this ridiculous form of transport going. An alien who saw it would think we were making a bad joke.

Compare that to electricity. Actually, you can't. It is like trying to compare a surfing cat to a dolphin. The first electric car was conceived as far back as the 1830s. Electrics were running rings around ICE up to the beginning of the 20th century. If a fraction of the money invested in the ICE dead end had gone into electric vehicles, they would be flying by now. Instead, the world is choking on toxic fumes as the atmosphere warms and icebergs melt. In the history of stupid ideas, this one beats even Mao telling his people to kill all the birds by banging pots and pans together!