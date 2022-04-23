Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Turners CGA on 4WD Vehicle
NPCtom

#295784 23-Apr-2022 10:33
Hi everybody,

 

I was wanting to know what everybody's opinion was of the CGA with vehicles. I bought a 1998 Jeep Wrangler from Turners for $18k in September last year. It has had the following problems:

 

  • Brakes needed replacing (October $1.8k, claim made Turners paid $800)
  • Headgasket blown (December $3k, no claim made)
  • Transmission "failed" according to mechanic (March repair would be thousands).

Turners reasoning for the claim being denied is that there is mud on the bottom of the vehicle and obvious 4WDing. Despite the Consumer Protection website saying it should do what I want it to do being a 4x4.

 

 

Is it worth trying to go through the Disputes Tribunal for this and am I being reasonable? I didn't think a transmission of a vehicle would fail after 118,000km.

 

 

 

Thanks!





 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
gbwelly
  #2905609 23-Apr-2022 11:03
Isn't that just normal function of a jeep?

 

I'm surprised you got $800 out of them for a second hand 24 year old vehicle.

 

 







Linux
  #2905613 23-Apr-2022 11:09
You purchased a Jeep what drugs were you on? 😳

Not a helpful post but what were you thinking?

NPCtom

  #2905624 23-Apr-2022 11:56
gbwelly: Isn't that just normal function of a jeep?

 

I'm surprised you got $800 out of them for a second hand 24 year old vehicle.

 

 

Yes I am aware I shouldn't have bought a Jeep lol.

 

I got a quote for a replacement transmission at $2800, but it has even more KMs than the vehicle has done.

 

 

 

Linux: You purchased a Jeep what drugs were you on? 😳

Not a helpful post but what were you thinking?

 

Haha, though they are awesome vehicles to drive!







Nate001
  #2905626 23-Apr-2022 12:07
After how long would you consider wearing the costs of repair yourself? 6 months, 12 months? Its really the luck of the draw what work the car will need, you don't know how well it was looked after by previous owners. If you buy a car like yours be prepared to spend money on maintenance given the age. 

 

You can try your luck making more claims if you feel its justified. 

richms
  #2905627 23-Apr-2022 12:09
I don't really understand why CGA should apply to used vehicles like this, you are buying an unknown item with no warranty from the manufacturer.

 

Breakdown insurance is a thing that should be used for things like this.

 

CGA, the motor vehicles disputes process always siding with buyers etc is why so many usable old vehicles are scrapped as they're too risky to sell because of the expense if they fail for the new owners.




NPCtom

  #2905628 23-Apr-2022 12:10
richms:

 

I don't really understand why CGA should apply to used vehicles like this, you are buying an unknown item with no warranty from the manufacturer.

 

Breakdown insurance is a thing that should be used for things like this.

 

CGA, the motor vehicles disputes process always siding with buyers etc is why so many usable old vehicles are scrapped as they're too risky to sell because of the expense if they fail for the new owners.

 

 

I wanted to purchase mechanical breakdown insurance from Turners but they declined.

 

Edit: I'm also wanting to keep the vehicle, I don't want a refund. I would love to just have it repaired and drivable again. 





richms
  #2905630 23-Apr-2022 12:13
NPCtom:

 

I wanted to purchase mechanical breakdown insurance from Turners but they declined.

 

 

Should have told you everything about the vehicle right there. Old vehicles are projects and need to be treated as such.




tehgerbil
Ultimate Geek

  #2905635 23-Apr-2022 13:27
I do not believe the comments are fair.

 

If Op had bought the car for a steal, sure your criticism would be justified, but they spent EIGHTEEN THOUSAND dollars on a purchase which has then needed THOUSANDS MORE repair work LESS THAN A YEAR later and your response is "Shouldn't have bought a jeep lol".

This is a very clear cut case of a lemon and Turners need to admit they failed to do their due diligence before selling it.

 

Op has shown a significant willingness to accept the brand comes with a higher maintenance repair cost by swallowing the blown head gasket for Gods sake, and yet somehow he should keep swallowing repairs on an 18 THOUSAND dollar purchase less than a year after buying it?

 

 

 

Take the car back, hand over the keys and cut your losses. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2905640 23-Apr-2022 13:56
I'd consider ANYTHING from Turners, as potentially faulty etc. They are not mechanics and the ones they do have probably just know how to do a fluids change and thats it.

 

As for their "theres mud on it", thats pretty shite.  I can take my Mazda Premacy on some muddy roads and get mud on it.  Dosent mean I went off roading in it.

 

 




elpenguino
  #2905644 23-Apr-2022 14:22
Not a lawyer but cars are such a significant purchase, they got their own consumer protection laws well before the cga.

Suggest you read up on the appropriate laws and the protections offered so you know where you stand, e.g someone mentioned a lemon, there may be lemon laws.

You can bet turner's know what the law is.




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2905739 23-Apr-2022 15:00
asked Turners about CGA in Jan

 

they said - if bought via auction no liability

 

if bought via other non auction means they are legally liable under consumer protection laws

 

i think it's up to them to prove mistreatment on the buyer's part.

 

if they can prove mistreatment then they can wash their hands. if not, legally they are obliged to fix if within a certain undetermined timeframe

 

mud on vehicle to me is not proof of mistreatment!




Handle9
Uber Geek

  #2905748 23-Apr-2022 15:38
NPCtom:

Is it worth trying to go through the Disputes Tribunal for this and am I being reasonable? I didn't think a transmission of a vehicle would fail after 118,000km.


 


Thanks!



Kms are only one part of the story. It’s a 24 year old car.

shrub
  #2905958 24-Apr-2022 09:50
You brought a good project car. Used parts are not that expensive and you might learn a few new things by doing the work yourself.

 

Just treat it like lego 

NPCtom

  #2906794 26-Apr-2022 11:54
shrub:

 

You brought a good project car. Used parts are not that expensive and you might learn a few new things by doing the work yourself.

 

Just treat it like lego 

 

 

I thought about doing it myself, but a transmission from a wreckers Jeep is $2000.





NPCtom

  #2906796 26-Apr-2022 11:55
UPDATE: Turners said they will contribute $500 towards the transmission repair.

 

Should I go ahead with this (replacement transmission is about $3k~), or ask for more?





