Hi everybody,

I was wanting to know what everybody's opinion was of the CGA with vehicles. I bought a 1998 Jeep Wrangler from Turners for $18k in September last year. It has had the following problems:

Brakes needed replacing (October $1.8k, claim made Turners paid $800)

Headgasket blown (December $3k, no claim made)

Transmission "failed" according to mechanic (March repair would be thousands).

Turners reasoning for the claim being denied is that there is mud on the bottom of the vehicle and obvious 4WDing. Despite the Consumer Protection website saying it should do what I want it to do being a 4x4.

Is it worth trying to go through the Disputes Tribunal for this and am I being reasonable? I didn't think a transmission of a vehicle would fail after 118,000km.

Thanks!