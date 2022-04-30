Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Fuel flap issues

#295858 30-Apr-2022 10:28
Borrowed the FIL's 2007 Nissan Lafesta (boxy looking one, NOT the Mazda Premacy clone which is 2012 I think), but for some reason the petrol flap mechanism is playing up and I cant open it from in the cabin. The cable popped off the "switch", but putting it back in has done nothing and when operating it, you can hear it doing something at the petrol flap but not opening.

 

I've taken away part of the interior and can see the cable, but not where it goes into the petrol filler area. Looking from under the car, can only see the filler pipe and nothing else.

 

Theres about 50km of fuel left in the car so would like to get the cursed thing open so I can top it up and use it again :D

 

Any ideas how I can get into it ?

 

In meantime, looking for workshop manual for it........

 

 




  #2908514 30-Apr-2022 11:41
Can you get someone to pry it open while you pull the release in the cabin?

  #2909031 1-May-2022 22:44
Can you gain access to the back side of the fuel filler location by removing the interior trim in the cargo area? If so, you should be able to bypass the release cable altogether until you can get it fixed.

 

That's what I did on my Toyota Levin after my release cable snapped - and it was surprisingly easy. If it weren't dark right now I'd take a photo to show you what to look for. I imagine most remote fuel filler opening systems are fairly universal.

  #2909152 2-May-2022 08:48
CYaBro: Can you get someone to pry it open while you pull the release in the cabin?

 

Or press the flap in, to tale the load off the latch while the release button is pressed?



  #2909168 2-May-2022 09:16
Thanks all, will try.

 

Failing that, I've got to head out soon and will be near my usual mechanic so will get him to take a look if I have no joy :)

 

 




  #2909328 2-May-2022 14:16
Mechanic showed me how to break into it for now, looks like cable has disconnected from the fuel flap end, so to fix that they'll prob have to take the interior apart......  dont think we'll bother, FIL will prob be selling car in next month or so anyway, so will let it be next owners problem. 

 

So for now I carry a screwdriver with me to break into it.... :D

 

 




  #2909331 2-May-2022 14:26
xpd:

 

Mechanic showed me how to break into it for now, looks like cable has disconnected from the fuel flap end, so to fix that they'll prob have to take the interior apart......  dont think we'll bother, FIL will prob be selling car in next month or so anyway, so will let it be next owners problem. 

 

So for now I carry a screwdriver with me to break into it.... :D

 

 

Its probably not going to help the sale process if you have to tell the new owner to use a screw driver to jimmy open the fuel flap :)

 

Can you remove either the catch or the locking mechanism to allow the flap to freely open?

 

Then get a lockable cap from Supercheap/repco to keep your liquid goodness safe from the roving gangs of petrol pirates :)

  #2909386 2-May-2022 15:04
Not a bad idea....  might look at that. Ta

 

 




  #2909407 2-May-2022 16:05
Using a screwdriver to open the flap may cause damage to the flap or the catch mechanism itself.  My 1996 Corolla had the flap opened by someone wanting petrol - unfortunately they didn't bank on the car being retro fitted with a 5-star alarm system with a trip switch under the flap.  The flap now has a twist in it but at least still latches and closes the trip switch.

 

Before youth escalated to ram raids we had a spate of kids stealing cars for a quick joy ride, dump it and pick up the next one.  My quarter light got smashed one time but again they didn't anticipate my alarm having a shock sensor tuned to the sound of breaking glass inside the cabin.

 

And for some reason to prevent the damage they caused they didn't see the ultimate deterrent in plain sight - the manual gearbox!

