Borrowed the FIL's 2007 Nissan Lafesta (boxy looking one, NOT the Mazda Premacy clone which is 2012 I think), but for some reason the petrol flap mechanism is playing up and I cant open it from in the cabin. The cable popped off the "switch", but putting it back in has done nothing and when operating it, you can hear it doing something at the petrol flap but not opening.

I've taken away part of the interior and can see the cable, but not where it goes into the petrol filler area. Looking from under the car, can only see the filler pipe and nothing else.

Theres about 50km of fuel left in the car so would like to get the cursed thing open so I can top it up and use it again :D

Any ideas how I can get into it ?

In meantime, looking for workshop manual for it........