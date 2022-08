This really annoys me. I only go through the northern gateway twice a year at best. I'd love to pay by the end of the trip, but by then NZTA haven't yet received the data so I can't. I'd love to set up some sort of auto-payment tying my rego to a card, but that doesn't seem to be an option. Which means I need to keep it in my head for the next day or two that I need to pay, and end up forgetting every blimming time, so I end up paying the overdue notice. It's only a few dollars but it's hella annoying.

Makes me wonder if there's anything in the way they set up the infrastructure that's preventing them from implementing a real time data stream to NZTA, or if they just don't care.