Northern Gateway - why no instant payment option?
Kookoo

#296013 14-May-2022 10:19
This really annoys me. I only go through the northern gateway twice a year at best. I'd love to pay by the end of the trip, but by then NZTA haven't yet received the data so I can't. I'd love to set up some sort of auto-payment tying my rego to a card, but that doesn't seem to be an option. Which means I need to keep it in my head for the next day or two that I need to pay, and end up forgetting every blimming time, so I end up paying the overdue notice. It's only a few dollars but it's hella annoying.

 

 

Makes me wonder if there's anything in the way they set up the infrastructure that's preventing them from implementing a real time data stream to NZTA, or if they just don't care.




Hello, Ground!

Nate001
  #2913882 14-May-2022 10:26
I thought you can prepay a toll before you use it? If you know you're driving up buy 1-2 trips before hand?

aseni
  #2913884 14-May-2022 10:28
Last time I used it I payed in advance, so I guess you can just pay it right after you used the toll and it should be processed the same? 🤔

 

 

 

The website is even showing a warning:

 

 

We're currently experiencing delays with some trips showing up for payment. If you travelled within the last five working days and your trip isn't showing for payment yet, please buy enough credit on the appropriate road to cover your travel. We're sorry for any confusion this causes. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

huckster
  #2913886 14-May-2022 10:28
Nate001:

 

I thought you can prepay a toll before you use it? If you know you're driving up buy 1-2 trips before hand?

 

 

Indeed. All you need is the license plate number from memory.



blackjack17
  #2913888 14-May-2022 10:32
You can create an account and use autotop ups.  I only go through a couple of times a year and this is what I do.

 

 

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/roads-and-rail/toll-roads/ways-to-pay/accounts/ 




Kookoo

  #2914036 14-May-2022 19:46
blackjack17:

You can create an account and use autotop ups.  I only go through a couple of times a year and this is what I do.

 

 

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/roads-and-rail/toll-roads/ways-to-pay/accounts/ 

 

Damn, I didn't even know this was an option. Thanks!




Hello, Ground!

Scott3
  #2914656 16-May-2022 15:50
Obviously you are giving NZTA a small interest free loan. But for the sake of $20 (or whatever the minimum top up amount is), it is very convenent.

 

Just need to remember to change the number plate associated with your account each time you buy / sell a car.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One thing to avoid with the toll road's is paying your toll on a mobile phone in the car, when your are driving the road. Did this once (wasn't driving of course) - The way the timing worked out, I ended up with one trip being invoiced to me, and also a pre-paid trip on my account. Was sorted with a phone call, but ideal if no manual intervention is required.

