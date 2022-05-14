Makes me wonder if there's anything in the way they set up the infrastructure that's preventing them from implementing a real time data stream to NZTA, or if they just don't care.
I thought you can prepay a toll before you use it? If you know you're driving up buy 1-2 trips before hand?
Last time I used it I payed in advance, so I guess you can just pay it right after you used the toll and it should be processed the same? 🤔
The website is even showing a warning:
We're currently experiencing delays with some trips showing up for payment. If you travelled within the last five working days and your trip isn't showing for payment yet, please buy enough credit on the appropriate road to cover your travel. We're sorry for any confusion this causes.
Nate001:
Indeed. All you need is the license plate number from memory.
You can create an account and use autotop ups. I only go through a couple of times a year and this is what I do.
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/roads-and-rail/toll-roads/ways-to-pay/accounts/
blackjack17:
Damn, I didn't even know this was an option. Thanks!
Obviously you are giving NZTA a small interest free loan. But for the sake of $20 (or whatever the minimum top up amount is), it is very convenent.
Just need to remember to change the number plate associated with your account each time you buy / sell a car.
One thing to avoid with the toll road's is paying your toll on a mobile phone in the car, when your are driving the road. Did this once (wasn't driving of course) - The way the timing worked out, I ended up with one trip being invoiced to me, and also a pre-paid trip on my account. Was sorted with a phone call, but ideal if no manual intervention is required.