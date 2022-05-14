Obviously you are giving NZTA a small interest free loan. But for the sake of $20 (or whatever the minimum top up amount is), it is very convenent.

Just need to remember to change the number plate associated with your account each time you buy / sell a car.

One thing to avoid with the toll road's is paying your toll on a mobile phone in the car, when your are driving the road. Did this once (wasn't driving of course) - The way the timing worked out, I ended up with one trip being invoiced to me, and also a pre-paid trip on my account. Was sorted with a phone call, but ideal if no manual intervention is required.