tdgeek: Geektastic: So those on above that income pay the tax to fund the scheme and then need to earn enough to buy their own EV's? That seems fair... They do get the $8k freebie IMO this scheme is a bit silly. Heap of money to add a drop of EV's. Are there masses of 2 and 3yo EV's in all shapes and sizes at car dealers? I dont think so. When the new EV's, the M3's, Kona's etc etc turn up at used car dealers then its worth looking at. Maybe interest free loans for everybody, the payback period governed by income level. Petrol is up, ICE values will drop due to such a scheme as they get dumped, but at the end of the day no point having a scheme until the cars are ready to buy today, in volume The other issue is how to stop dealers upping the price due to demand?

Do you mean a labour/greens plan that hasn't been well thought through? Someone alert the press, its historical!

But in seriousness, so the new grant thing is an either/or situation with the clean car rebate? Thats not so bad, otherwise it would be even more of a kick in the teeth for the squeezed middle.

As for car dealers, I don't think you can go there. There is plenty of competition in the market with multiple new vehicle manufacturers bringing out EV/PHEVs as well as the importers bringing in used direct from Japan. If it was a limited / restricted market, then maybe there could be an argument for oversight / regulation, but its not. If you are going to stop / limit them making margin on one element, are you going to subsidise the lost margin on the vehicles with lower demand? Can't have your cake and eat it too