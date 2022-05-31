Located in Hamilton if there is a specific installer in mind
Also if anyone has any tips and tricks for the IONIQ 5 - it would be much appreciated.
Located in Hamilton if there is a specific installer in mind
Also if anyone has any tips and tricks for the IONIQ 5 - it would be much appreciated.
Existing thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=293309
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.