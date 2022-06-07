We have a 2019 Mondeo and my wife doesn’t like road noise so I have to get quiet tyres. The car came with Michelin Primacy 4’s when we bought it new. They are not cheap but quiet. When I spoke to Ford about new tires they said that they’d had a falling out with Michelin and recommended Continental MaxContact 6 tyres which I just put on the car a couple of weeks ago (full set) and they are great (premium tyre but cheaper than Michelin). Did a road trip and they too are quiet. Unfortunately quiet generally means expensive as you are putting a premium tyre on your car.