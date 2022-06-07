Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)New Car tyres needed, quiet ones!
rookie65

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#296317 7-Jun-2022 21:48
I'm needing new tyres for my 2012 Mondeo. I hate road noise, anyone have recommendations on good safe tyres that are quiet?. Thanks.

Elmoz
78 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923756 7-Jun-2022 22:09
We have a 2019 Mondeo and my wife doesn’t like road noise so I have to get quiet tyres.  The car came with Michelin Primacy 4’s when we bought it new. They are not cheap but quiet.  When I spoke to Ford about new tires they said that they’d had a falling out with Michelin and recommended Continental MaxContact 6 tyres which I just put on the car a couple of weeks ago (full set) and they are great (premium tyre but cheaper than Michelin). Did a road trip and they too are quiet. Unfortunately quiet generally means expensive as you are putting a premium tyre on your car. 

Scott3
2693 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2923760 7-Jun-2022 22:22
Size?

