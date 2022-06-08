As Android Driving Mode on my Pixel has continued to increasingly get worse over time I've been looking to replace my X-Trail's double-din CD Stereo with a touch-screen based Android Stereo and possible with Android Auto, and I've been trying to grok the options on Ali Express.

Has anyone had any experiences with these?

There seem to be a couple of popular brands (Podofo & Carlaoer), and Android Auto/Car Play seems to be an option on some of their higher-end units as opposed to just being stand alone Android devices.

I'm interested to know if anyone has purchased one of these (or similar) how they've found the performance, and how they've found Android Auto reliablity in these units, and how they've found them as stand alone Android devices?

For example

Caralaoer (2 Gig 32 Gig + Carplay) ~$130

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32946430734.html?spm=a2g0s.8937460.0.0.64b02e0e441ZGn

Podofo V4 PLus (4 Gig 64 Gig + Carplay_ ~$330

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32972656000.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_home.hotSpots_6000853886868.0

Also keen to hear people's experiences with the range of backing cameras available for these things - LED lighting or no?