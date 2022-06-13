Hi, the mrs has an older Nissan Note and is looking to upgrade. The options are another petrol one or the E-Power model. We have test driven both, the E-Power drives like an EV (lots of acceleration, nice and smooth) and it claims better fuel economy (2.8l per 100km).

Has anyone got real world experience with this drivetrain? These things still have a small battery inside (1 /20th the size of the Note) so I am a little concerned that it might inherit the battery problems of the Note.

We are looking at 2017 models for about 15k.