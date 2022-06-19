welcome to the new world of tech. who will apple team up with i wonder

Sony and Honda Motor on Thursday officially agreed to an equally owned joint venture that will start selling electric cars in 2025.

Honda, like bigger rival Toyota Motor, has been slower to shift to electric vehicles (EV) than global automakers and is under pressure from investors to make cars that are carbon-free and equipped with newer technology such as self-driving features.

To the joint venture, first announced in March and named Sony Honda Mobility, Honda will bring its expertise in building and selling cars and Sony will add its software and technology chops, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Each company will invest ¥5 billion ($37.52 million) in the venture.