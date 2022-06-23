My Mazda key fob seems to run out of battery about every 5-6 months. Is that normal?
Mine has been doing the same (also Mazda), but I don't recall it being that bad in the past; I'm kinda suspicious about the quality of the 'Panasonic' batteries I've bought from Ali Express the past year or two.
What adds to this suspicion is all our Tiles seem to have been going through batteries quite fast; I replaced the batteries in two car fobs and four Tiles last week - this time I've added a little piece of paper on top of the battery with the date on it so I can actually track their lifespan!
Main FOB (frequent use) about a year or so, secondary (less frequent use) 2 - 3 years.
I put some of mitre10s house brand batteries in my tiles last time and they lasted longer than the energizers that I also got from either mitre10 or bunnings.
It seems that tiles are negativly affected by interference, as the ones that sit at home all the time have shorter life than the ones I carry with me.
I am 3 years, daily use as i am in a call out business from commercial property to property. Not issues yet (Colorado Ute)
I think the range it works at has dropped in that time. I now have to be within 5-10 metres instead of 20-30 But it's still going.
Edit. p.s. I normally use the keyfob perhaps between 2 to 6 times a week.
I replaced mine in October and over the weekend I got an advisory warning that the battery was low, but it didn't appear again after that.
I'm inclined to think it was a spurious warning as the car doesn't get used much so the battery should last much longer than 8 months.
With my wife's car (Leaf) the first sign of the battery dying was I couldn't use the entry button on the car itself to lock/unlock, but could still do so by pressing the button on the fob; and then (as with my own car) the only way to start the car was to hold the fob directly near the start button. Getting the message 'no key detected' even when the key was less than 30cm away from the start button was the sign that finally got my A into G to replace the battery...