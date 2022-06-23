Mine has been doing the same (also Mazda), but I don't recall it being that bad in the past; I'm kinda suspicious about the quality of the 'Panasonic' batteries I've bought from Ali Express the past year or two.

What adds to this suspicion is all our Tiles seem to have been going through batteries quite fast; I replaced the batteries in two car fobs and four Tiles last week - this time I've added a little piece of paper on top of the battery with the date on it so I can actually track their lifespan!