Transport (cars, bikes and boats)How long does your key fob battery last?
Kookoo

#298513 23-Jun-2022 13:14
My Mazda key fob seems to run out of battery about every 5-6 months. Is that normal?




jonathan18
  #2933513 23-Jun-2022 13:28
Mine has been doing the same (also Mazda), but I don't recall it being that bad in the past; I'm kinda suspicious about the quality of the 'Panasonic' batteries I've bought from Ali Express the past year or two.

 

What adds to this suspicion is all our Tiles seem to have been going through batteries quite fast; I replaced the batteries in two car fobs and four Tiles last week - this time I've added a little piece of paper on top of the battery with the date on it so I can actually track their lifespan!

Inphinity
  #2933516 23-Jun-2022 13:29
Main FOB (frequent use) about a year or so, secondary (less frequent use) 2 - 3 years.

richms
  #2933526 23-Jun-2022 13:41
I put some of mitre10s house brand batteries in my tiles last time and they lasted longer than the energizers that I also got from either mitre10 or bunnings.

 

It seems that tiles are negativly affected by interference, as the ones that sit at home all the time have shorter life than the ones I carry with me.




hsvhel
  #2933534 23-Jun-2022 14:03
I am 3 years, daily use as i am in a call out business from commercial property to property.  Not issues yet (Colorado Ute)

alavaliant
  #2933539 23-Jun-2022 14:20
My Ford keyfob that I've had for something like 10 years still has the battery that was in it when I got it (cr2032).

 

 

I think the range it works at has dropped in that time. I now have to be within 5-10 metres instead of 20-30 But it's still going.

 

 

Edit. p.s. I normally use the keyfob perhaps between 2 to 6 times a week.

Bung
  #2933542 23-Jun-2022 14:34
How are you determining that you've run out of battery? Our car randomly signals low battery in key detected even though you can remote lock/unlock from about 50m away. As we can still use the metal key to get in I leave a spare battery in glove box for the day that the system is right.

alasta
  #2933545 23-Jun-2022 14:43
I replaced mine in October and over the weekend I got an advisory warning that the battery was low, but it didn't appear again after that. 

 

I'm inclined to think it was a spurious warning as the car doesn't get used much so the battery should last much longer than 8 months. 



jonathan18
  #2933552 23-Jun-2022 14:52
With my wife's car (Leaf) the first sign of the battery dying was I couldn't use the entry button on the car itself to lock/unlock, but could still do so by pressing the button on the fob; and then (as with my own car) the only way to start the car was to hold the fob directly near the start button. Getting the message 'no key detected' even when the key was less than 30cm away from the start button was the sign that finally got my A into G to replace the battery...

