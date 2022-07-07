Z Energy have taken over the ChargeNet chargers that were at some Z gas stations e.g. Vivian St Wellington. As I read it this means to use the charger at Z in Vivian St you need to use the OpenLoop app. This requires you to have money added to the app before you can charge. To Top up the app with money it seems you do this with your credit card.

My understanding of credit cards now is that if you use them to add a top up to an app like OpenLoop then the amount you top up starts incurring interest immediately like happens if you draw out cash on the credit card.

This is quite different from the ChargeNet system where your credit card just gets charged with the cost of the the charge you make.

Have I got this correct? Or is there a way to top up the OpenLoop app without using a credit card e.g. by bank transfer this avoiding being charged interest by the credit card company?