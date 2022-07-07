Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Using OpenLoop Chargers
#298685 7-Jul-2022 11:59
Z Energy have taken over the ChargeNet chargers that were at some Z gas stations e.g. Vivian St Wellington. As I read it this means to use the charger at Z in Vivian St you need to use the OpenLoop app. This requires you to have money added to the app before you can charge. To Top up the app with money it seems you do this with your credit card. 

 

My understanding of credit cards now is that if you use them to add a top up to an app like OpenLoop then the amount you top up starts incurring interest immediately like happens if you draw out cash on the credit card.

 

This is quite different from the ChargeNet system where your credit card just gets charged with the cost of the the charge you make.

 

Have I got this correct? Or is there a way to top up the OpenLoop app without using a credit card e.g. by bank transfer this avoiding being charged interest by the credit card company?

  #2939137 7-Jul-2022 12:04
You shouldn't be charged interest immediately. You're prepaying for power, not topping up a cash card. If you are charged interest as though it's a cash advance, I'd be complaining to the banking ombudsman.




  #2939146 7-Jul-2022 12:32
Thanks - I have now looked more carefully at my banks credit card information and I assume that such a payment to OpenLoop would not be classed as a "quasi-cash" payment but more like a top up of a cell phone and therefore no interest would be payable if you pay off your credit card full amount on the due date.

 

Still you end up having to estimate how much money you will need to transfer before you charge so need to add more than you think you need and then OpenLoop get the benefit of the cash left over at the end of the charge until your next charge. I much prefer the ChargeNet model.

 

 

  #2939175 7-Jul-2022 13:39
Hopefully OpenLoop get rid of the Pre-Pay system they currently use.

 

Moving to Paywave on the charger would be the ideal solution.



  #2939177 7-Jul-2022 13:44
@morrisk - how does one know if a charger is run by Open Loop before you get there? Looking at Plugshare I can't see mention of the actual owner. I see there's an Open Loop app, but it seems weird to have to download yet another app just to find out whether you need the app!

 

We're about to get an EV that has a decent range (unlike our Leaf!) so charging will be important, hence I'd like to be sure I'm prepared for this, eg have an account created and credit loaded before turning up to use one. (But ideally I'd also look to avoid these chargers, given the silly prepayment requirement.)

 

Thanks!

