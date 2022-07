If it detects that the driver is speeding it can perform one of four actions: send out a visual or acoustic warning (like a warning message in the instrument cluster or a chime), emit a series of vibrations (likely through the steering wheel), provide haptic feedback through the accelerator pedal, or automatically slow the car down to the posted limit. Carmakers are free to choose how the system they adopt reacts.

This is not much different to the over 100kph beeper in some vehicles with some additional options. From the article:Slowing the vehicle seems like a crash hazard that no sane manufacturer will select as an option. Other than that optional item, not much different than mandating a beeper as some markets currently require already.