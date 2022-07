I just fitted an L.E.D driving light and now my radio has intermittent static.when the led is operating. Had anyone had the same problem?? .I fitted the same light to a previous vehicle the same way with a supercheap radio and that worked fine

The LED light is running through a 5 pole relay and when it is on there is no power required to close any contacts. The contacts are triggered by the dip light wire And the radio works perfectly, without the LED light on.