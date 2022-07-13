This is a worrying concept to see, BMW NZ (and some other countries) unlock hardware in your car via a subscription service, including heated seats ($30 a month), high beam assistant ($20 a month) and more.

https://www.bmw.co.nz/en/shop/ls/cp/connected-drive

There's an "unlimited" option for some items but I wouldn't be too surprised to see they stop offering that to new customers one day.

Anything that relies on cloud computing or some form of online service like real time traffic ($120 a year), I can understand a subscription model. Like with Office 365, Adobe and such, you're paying for updates to the software.