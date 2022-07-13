Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Subscription service for heated seats, auto high beam and more
LostBoyNZ

501 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298757 13-Jul-2022 20:11
This is a worrying concept to see, BMW NZ (and some other countries) unlock hardware in your car via a subscription service, including heated seats ($30 a month), high beam assistant ($20 a month) and more.

 

https://www.bmw.co.nz/en/shop/ls/cp/connected-drive

 

There's an "unlimited" option for some items but I wouldn't be too surprised to see they stop offering that to new customers one day.

 

Anything that relies on cloud computing or some form of online service like real time traffic ($120 a year), I can understand a subscription model. Like with Office 365, Adobe and such, you're paying for updates to the software.

Danite
29 posts

Geek


  #2941621 13-Jul-2022 20:29
I actually wonder if this is a way for manufacturers to get user the rebate threshold.. Buy it for 79,999 get your rebate and then another month later buy all the "extras" for 3k.

That is a very NZ specific example but it does give them the ability to fudge the numbers abit.

Technofreak
5447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2941640 13-Jul-2022 21:04
I'd be telling them, "If you want a sale either unlock it permanently or no sale, I'm not paying a monthly fee for some that's already part of the car."




Journeyman
890 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2941645 13-Jul-2022 21:19
Yeah this micro-transaction crap annoys the hell out of me. This is only the start. Soon they'll be charging for things like "regular indicators as standard, or pay $$$ for animated signal pattern DLC!!!" You'll have never fully paid for your car and the small amounts just add up in the background until you look at your bank transactions one day and realise you're pissing away a whole lot of money. 

 

I just want to pay once for the thing and then I own it. 



Linux
9018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941647 13-Jul-2022 21:23
Buy another make / model of car

cokemaster
Exited
4497 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941649 13-Jul-2022 21:26
I have a question - is the launch date for this April 1st 2023? 

 

 

 

Major step backwards in my opinion. My last two cars have had heated seats, adaptive cruise control, auto lights, apple play... no way in hell would I pay a sub for those. 




ezbee
1165 posts

Uber Geek


  #2941654 13-Jul-2022 21:52
Its up to consumers to reject this kind of piracy.
Otherwise its a very long slippery slope.

 

Herman in marketing got the boss drunk again.

