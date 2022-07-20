HarmLessSolutions

Hi Michael,

Interesting question regarding the SIM carrier. I've run it past Polestar NZ and will let you know. Also the connectivity is included in the purchase price of the car for the first 5 years. I've also enquired about what will be involved in taking over this connectivity at that time, which seems a long way off at this stage.

You're welcome to call and check out our car on a 'we'll show you ours if you show us yours' basis. The only up close look I've had of a Model 3 was in Auckland last weekend but as the car's lights triggered when I got close I decided not to become a sentry mode star in their video log.

In arranging for our test drive of a Polestar we ended up dropping in at Giltraps back at Easter and managed to jump the (~2 month) queue. At that time they claimed the delay was due to them trying to schedule around 2,000 test drives. Plenty of those must have seen positive results as there have been over 500 Polestars registered in NZ so far. Their business plan was expecting around 150 for the first year so the PS team is really scrambling to keep up presently.

Interesting too that another potential buyer from our area had his test drive in Wellington cancelled at short notice a while back, because they sold the demonstrator as it turned out. Polestar ended up bringing one down from Auckland to Taranaki in apology, which worked as that customer now has one on order.

Drop us an email when you're next headed for the Naki and we'll arrange a meet up :)

ETA: ChargeNet have a 2x 300kw HPC planned for New Plymouth, and the same at Taupiri which will better provide for our trips to Auckland.