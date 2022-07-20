HarmLessSolutions

The thread for Tesla Model 3 & Y is generating plenty of discussion so how about one for us Polestar2 owners?
I'm subscribed to the international Polestar Forum but many of the issues discussed there don't directly relate to NZ ownership and issues experienced here.
We took delivery of a Polestar2 SRSM last weekend and as expected the learning curve involved in getting the most out of our new car is a challenge. Getting up to speed with the basics at least already but comparing notes with other owners would be great.
We're located just out of New Plymouth and much of our charging will be powered from our 5kW of PV via a 7kW Juicepoint charger. We've owned a Gen 1 Leaf since 2014 so not EV virgins by any means.