Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Discussion for Polestar2 owners
HarmLessSolutions

232 posts

Master Geek


#298844 20-Jul-2022 22:06
Send private message quote this post

The thread for Tesla Model 3 & Y is generating plenty of discussion so how about one for us Polestar2 owners?

 

I'm subscribed to the international Polestar Forum but many of the issues discussed there don't directly relate to NZ ownership and issues experienced here.

 

We took delivery of a Polestar2 SRSM last weekend and as expected the learning curve involved in getting the most out of our new car is a challenge. Getting up to speed with the basics at least already but comparing notes with other owners would be great.

 

We're located just out of New Plymouth and much of our charging will be powered from our 5kW of PV via a 7kW Juicepoint charger. We've owned a Gen 1 Leaf since 2014 so not EV virgins by any means.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2944565 20-Jul-2022 22:51
Send private message quote this post

Speaking of New Plymouth - it would be good once some actual decent charging infrastructure is available there but I may have to drop in on the way back to see your Polestar :)

 

I did creep on an owner in Paraparaumu the other week. Basically they pulled up in a Polestar at the Supermarket just as I was getting out of the car. I ran over and checked out their car then apologized to the guy saying I had not actually seen one yet and didn't mean to act like a creep explaining I have a Tesla.

 

How does the data subscription work in NZ? I assume the Polestar has a sim with data? Happen to know what carrier?

 

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
HarmLessSolutions

232 posts

Master Geek


  #2944798 21-Jul-2022 14:46
Send private message quote this post

Hi Michael,

 

Interesting question regarding the SIM carrier. I've run it past Polestar NZ and will let you know. Also the connectivity is included in the purchase price of the car for the first 5 years. I've also enquired about what will be involved in taking over this connectivity at that time, which seems a long way off at this stage.

 

You're welcome to call and check out our car on a 'we'll show you ours if you show us yours' basis. The only up close look I've had of a Model 3 was in Auckland last weekend but as the car's lights triggered when I got close I decided not to become a sentry mode star in their video log.

 

In arranging for our test drive of a Polestar we ended up dropping in at Giltraps back at Easter and managed to jump the (~2 month) queue. At that time they claimed the delay was due to them trying to schedule around 2,000 test drives. Plenty of those must have seen positive results as there have been over 500 Polestars registered in NZ so far. Their business plan was expecting around 150 for the first year so the PS team is really scrambling to keep up presently.

 

Interesting too that another potential buyer from our area had his test drive in Wellington cancelled at short notice a while back, because they sold the demonstrator as it turned out. Polestar ended up bringing one down from Auckland to Taranaki in apology, which worked as that customer now has one on order.

 

Drop us an email when you're next headed for the Naki and we'll arrange a meet up :)

 

ETA: ChargeNet have a 2x 300kw HPC planned for New Plymouth, and the same at Taupiri which will better provide for our trips to Auckland.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

Dingbatt
5804 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2944827 21-Jul-2022 15:41
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

How does the data subscription work in NZ? I assume the Polestar has a sim with data? Happen to know what carrier?

 



 

When I took one for a test drive in January I asked about the data because the blurb said “included for 3 years” so I asked what happened after that? “Dunno” was the reply “Maybe you could tether it to your phone”. To be fair it was very early on in the introduction of the P2 and I suspect it will be like BMW where the subscription is included for 3 years and then you take over paying monthly for it after that.

 

 

 

Edit: Oh, and congratulations on your new car @HarmLessSolutions. It was a very close run thing in deciding between the Polestar 2 and the Model 3 in my case.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



JoshWright
385 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2944837 21-Jul-2022 16:04
Send private message quote this post

It's worth noting for those wanting to test drive that Mevo car sharing have Polestars available in Wellington - as a Model 3 owner I keenly took one for a test drive when they appeared in the app. 

 

While I still prefer my Model 3, I do think the Polestar 2 is one of the best looking cars on the road (better than a Model 3)!

HarmLessSolutions

232 posts

Master Geek


  #2944930 21-Jul-2022 18:17
Send private message quote this post

The reply I've received from Polestar NZ:

 

"The PS2 has an e-sim based in Singapore/Indonesia due the manufacturing process.

 

We are working on bringing the data pack here through a local carrier in order to make it closer to home and cheaper for continuing the subscription.

 

There will be the option to use the built-in Wi-Fi to hotspot off your phone, and you’ll potentially be able to insert your own sim into the car to choose your local provider at your own cost."

 

This instruction video on Polestar's website provides the 'how to' in regard to hot spotting.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

HarmLessSolutions

232 posts

Master Geek


  #2944994 21-Jul-2022 22:08
Send private message quote this post

A correction to my earlier post: The "built in data/streaming" is 3 years, rather than the 5 years I stated above, which matches the other warranty items' terms, other than the 8 year/160,000km battery warranty.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 