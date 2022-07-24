I've bought my first two wheeler - a Niu GTS Sport. I tell myself it's for sensible urban commuting, but mid-life crisis would be the other explanation.

Turns out Wellington in winter is perhaps not the best way to learn about helmet visors and visibility issues. I've tried the anti fog spray but with only limited success. T'internet suggests a pinlock insert. Unfortunately I cannot seem to find a New Zealand supplier with any in stock to suit my helmet (MT Atom MT-V-16 visor).

Can anyone recommend an international website/supplier for motorcycle accessories that will ship to NZ? In what might be wishful thinking, I'm aiming for sub-ridiculous pricing and shipping times.