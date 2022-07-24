Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Motorcycle accessories - pinlock / fog off visor - international supplier

mdf

mdf

3071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#298881 24-Jul-2022 11:58
I've bought my first two wheeler - a Niu GTS Sport. I tell myself it's for sensible urban commuting, but mid-life crisis would be the other explanation.

 

Turns out Wellington in winter is perhaps not the best way to learn about helmet visors and visibility issues. I've tried the anti fog spray but with only limited success. T'internet suggests a pinlock insert. Unfortunately I cannot seem to find a New Zealand supplier with any in stock to suit my helmet (MT Atom MT-V-16 visor).

 

Can anyone recommend an international website/supplier for motorcycle accessories that will ship to NZ? In what might be wishful thinking, I'm aiming for sub-ridiculous pricing and shipping times. 

Linux
9045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945862 24-Jul-2022 12:16
You could try https://www.darbi.co.nz/ or https://www.whitespowersports.com/

scottjpalmer
5831 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945866 24-Jul-2022 12:28
https://www.fc-moto.de/en_GB

askelon
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2945925 24-Jul-2022 14:53
Or if you cant find the correct one look at the Fog City universal ones. I use a similar one after giving up on my pinlock system. Works perfectly well. 

