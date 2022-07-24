There seem to be finally a few cheaper Chinese EV hatchbacks coming our way maybe by early 2023, which looks to be the ideal one? Any likely to arrive by end of this year?

There is the GM Ora Good Cat (GT), though reports of overheating sometimes, BYD Dolphin (Atto 2) and MG4 (Mulan), I'm thinking the MG4 might be the best looking and quality/spec overall, but imagine these will all still end up to around 45k to 50k RRP in NZ depending on model versions.

I'm looking for an EV hatchback and the current Mini, Peugeot 208, Leaf, Cupra Born, still very expensive, and earlier in the year it would have been better value to get a Model 3 out of that bunch.