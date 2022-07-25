https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/damaged-ute-should-have-been-written-off-not-sold-to-another-customer-for-45k/5YEMZEMRDTRBGRLHPD7E33FZCA/

So... I crash my car majorly, to the point it should be trashed, but because I'm not insured, I can go get it repaired and on-sell it ??? What the **** ?

From the description, the vehicle should never have been allowed to go anywhere except the scrap yard. The chassis was damaged FFS. Its not a 10s fix.

Yes, the buyer was stupid to continue using it.

Imagine if they had got into an accident and someone was killed.

I don't get it. I think NZTA are smoking something to allow that vehicle to be repaired "properly" and allowed back on the road when it should've been written off to start with.