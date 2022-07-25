Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)"Write off" a car, then repair and sell it ?

#298895 25-Jul-2022 17:34
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/damaged-ute-should-have-been-written-off-not-sold-to-another-customer-for-45k/5YEMZEMRDTRBGRLHPD7E33FZCA/

 

So... I crash my car majorly, to the point it should be trashed, but because I'm not insured, I can go get it repaired and on-sell it ??? What the **** ?

 

From the description, the vehicle should never have been allowed to go anywhere except the scrap yard. The chassis was damaged FFS. Its not a 10s fix. 

 

Yes, the buyer was stupid to continue using it.

 

Imagine if they had got into an accident and someone was killed. 

 

I don't get it. I think NZTA are smoking something to allow that vehicle to be repaired "properly" and allowed back on the road when it should've been written off to start with.

 

 




And how could a business run a car without insurance? Probably not illegal, but stupid.




So... I crash my car majorly, to the point it should be trashed, but because I'm not insured, I can go get it repaired and on-sell it ??? What the **** ?

Yes you can if it is repaired to a roadworthy standard. You can repair anything if you're prepared to spend the money. This vehicle was not repaired to a roadworthy standard. Simple as that.

Apart from the unlikely need for an interior design company for a twin cab Hilux they found out almost immediately that it was a dud.

"Within days of buying the vehicle the customer noticed the right front tyre was rubbing on the mudguard and took the vehicle to a local mechanic who told him it had been in a serious accident and had undergone extensive repairs."

They continued to use the vehicle for a year. Hardly a recommendation for getting them involved in any projects.



Bung: They continued to use the vehicle for a year.

The Warrant of Fitness was revoked so that was the end of it.

But hes been told if he gets some more work done they'll let it back on the road........ to me, thats insane. Its no longer going to be strong as it was originally. 

 

 

 

So they let this accident waiting to happen on the road but refuse to fix my fathers car because the bumper cant be easily repaired. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

