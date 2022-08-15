A bunch of these towers seem to have gone up in the past few months along Albany Highway in Auckland, they look nothing like other traffic management cameras I've seen. They seem to be at fairly random intervals along the road. Looks like a couple of different kinds of cameras on each one.

Are these the new cameras that they are trialling to detect driver phone usage? Why so many of them, and why the random intervals? Or are they a new kind of speed camera? There's already a dedicated transit lane camera on this stretch of road, so I don't think It's that but maybe they're next gen ones?