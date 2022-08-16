Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)ACC Taxi Service - Unusable
johno1234






#299157 16-Aug-2022 08:59


My 15yo broke his leg and has a cast for 6 weeks. He can't get on and off the bus so ACC said we can order a taxi for him on their account. That sounds fantastic. However...

 

Day 1. Taxi never shows up. We call and he claims he was there and waited before giving up. Complete lie. 

 

Day 2. Turned up over an hour late.

 

Talking to a colleague about it - she had a cast for months after a nasty injury and the ACC taxi never arrived on time. She was constantly missing appointments. Eventually after complaining to ACC they said she could use Uber and claim the costs. So we called up ACC and they said we could do the same.

 

So far the Uber has been 100% perfect. They are always early. I use the schedule option to book the Uber the day before.

 

Not sure which company ACC have contracted, but it is as hopeless as Uber is good.

 

Anyone else used the ACC provided taxi service?

 

 

 

 


robjg63





  #2955174 16-Aug-2022 09:16


Where in NZ are you?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Linux







  #2955175 16-Aug-2022 09:20


When I was 15 (long time ago 1987) my femur was broken into 7 bits the heel smashed off my foot (clean break) and top of my middle finger stitched back on from a motorcycle accident I was 4 weeks in hospital and 6 months in a cast and managed the school bus fine

 

One day I missed the school bus home Mum and Dad were at work so on crunches I walked from Glenfield college to Greenhithe Upper Harbour Drive - 6km

 

I even bumped into the guy that caused the accident when trying to get home and he could not give me a lift as he lost his licence for 6 months but he did five a Honda CB175

 

Sorry does not answer your question about the taxi service but a 15 year old should be able to catch a school bus with a broken leg

Batman








  #2955176 16-Aug-2022 09:21


most likely the ACC rates is significantly lower than what they can get off the meter.

 

so if you have a client on the meter why take the ACC job.

 

if you are sitting around with no business then yeah sure why not.

 

makes sense?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



wellygary





  #2955190 16-Aug-2022 09:44


Batman:

 

most likely the ACC rates is significantly lower than what they can get off the meter.

 

 

Been going on for years,  and with high fuel prices Taxi margins will have become even more squeezed than when this article was written pre-COVID

 

"RNZ also spoke to a dozen Blue Bubble taxi drivers who confirmed they did get paid about 7 to 10 per cent less for ACC jobs, and they could see prior to pick up that it was an ACC job."

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/115697823/acc-taxi-troubles-claim-drivers-reject-fares-because-theyre-too-low

 

 

timmmay







  #2955191 16-Aug-2022 09:44


A few years ago ACC provided me taxis for a similar thing. Wellington Combined had the Wellington contract. When you book in advance they were 95% reliable at turning up on time. I wasn't super happy with Wellington Combined for other reasons (driving ability, customer service, smelly taxis, grumpy drivers) but they were reliable. A driver told me at the time ACC didn't get a discount, they paid the full rate.

 

Booking in advance seemed to be fairly key. Make sure you specify the pickup location, which can be up a driveway, and have them put that on your file.

Bung





  #2955193 16-Aug-2022 09:47


Linux:

When I was 15 (long time ago 1987) my femur was broken into 7 bits the heel smashed off my foot (clean break) and top of my middle finger stitched back on from a motorcycle accident I was 4 weeks in hospital and 6 months in a cast and managed the school bus fine



I think they missed that you landed on your head 😀

Linux







  #2955196 16-Aug-2022 09:50


Bung:
Linux:

 

When I was 15 (long time ago 1987) my femur was broken into 7 bits the heel smashed off my foot (clean break) and top of my middle finger stitched back on from a motorcycle accident I was 4 weeks in hospital and 6 months in a cast and managed the school bus fine

 



I think they missed that you landed on your head 😀

 

Nope landed on my back sorry to say



johno1234






  #2955198 16-Aug-2022 09:51


robjg63:

 

Where in NZ are you?

 

 

Auckland City

johno1234






  #2955204 16-Aug-2022 10:00


Linux:

 

Sorry does not answer your question about the taxi service but a 15 year old should be able to catch a school bus with a broken leg

 

 

Of course he could catch a bus. Just needs to hobble 500m up the hill on his crutches with his school bag in the rain to catch it, and same at the other end from the bus to class - only a mere couple of hundred m there, and then the reverse in the afternoon, and hold up everyone getting on and off the bus, and risk falling and re-breaking his leg getting on and off the bus. What a great idea. Have you ever though about a career in offering sympathetic helpful advice to people?

 

Or he could take advantage of the ACC system that everyone has paid for and use it as intended.

 

 

 

 

johno1234






  #2955206 16-Aug-2022 10:01


Batman:

 

most likely the ACC rates is significantly lower than what they can get off the meter.

 

so if you have a client on the meter why take the ACC job.

 

if you are sitting around with no business then yeah sure why not.

 

makes sense?

 

 

It certainly does, unfortunately.







