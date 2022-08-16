My 15yo broke his leg and has a cast for 6 weeks. He can't get on and off the bus so ACC said we can order a taxi for him on their account. That sounds fantastic. However...

Day 1. Taxi never shows up. We call and he claims he was there and waited before giving up. Complete lie.

Day 2. Turned up over an hour late.

Talking to a colleague about it - she had a cast for months after a nasty injury and the ACC taxi never arrived on time. She was constantly missing appointments. Eventually after complaining to ACC they said she could use Uber and claim the costs. So we called up ACC and they said we could do the same.

So far the Uber has been 100% perfect. They are always early. I use the schedule option to book the Uber the day before.

Not sure which company ACC have contracted, but it is as hopeless as Uber is good.

Anyone else used the ACC provided taxi service?