jonathan18

So I have managed to get a decent scratch/gouge on the door surround of my two-week old car when glass hit metal at speed; while insurance will cover the window repair, it's not worth paying the excess to fix the surround, so I'm looking for tips on the best way to make this less offensive to the eye.

While the most basic would be to use paint with a suitable finish, I just wanted to check whether there were any other relatively rudimentary repairs I could do on this, whether to soften the edges (incredibly high grit sandpaper?) or to fill the gouge? (It's not deep, but it's clearly into the metal.)

Thanks for any ideas!