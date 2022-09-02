Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Scratch on a car door surround: tips for DIY repair
jonathan18

6224 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#299363 2-Sep-2022 09:04
Send private message quote this post

So I have managed to get a decent scratch/gouge on the door surround of my two-week old car when glass hit metal at speed; while insurance will cover the window repair, it's not worth paying the excess to fix the surround, so I'm looking for tips on the best way to make this less offensive to the eye.

 

While the most basic would be to use paint with a suitable finish, I just wanted to check whether there were any other relatively rudimentary repairs I could do on this, whether to soften the edges (incredibly high grit sandpaper?) or to fill the gouge? (It's not deep, but it's clearly into the metal.)

 

Thanks for any ideas!

 

 

 

Create new topic
MikeAqua
6929 posts

Uber Geek


  #2962262 2-Sep-2022 09:08
Send private message quote this post

Is that adonised aluminium?




Mike

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Bung
4655 posts

Uber Geek


  #2962269 2-Sep-2022 09:22
Send private message quote this post

Looks more like exposed fibreglass. Is it a removable capping. Ask how much, you may as well find out whether it is quite cheap or 30% of the price you paid for whole car.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 