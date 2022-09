If done enough car maintenance and repairs over the years to be dangerously knowledgeable about most car repairs, but I stuffed if I can decode this failure reason. I’ve inspected all the right rear brake assemble, ensured everything is as should be and it all looks and behaves fine. The brakes work fie, and didn’t fail with poor braking, or wearing pads?

So if anyone can advise what a VTNZ Fault code “BROT, Right Rear Brake Shoes Binding Remedy” I’d be much appreciative.

Cheers

Nic.