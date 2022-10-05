Nathanishere

depends on how much range you need

PHEV means you charge the car and use like a pure electric car.

so if the manufacturer claims a new PHEV will go 70km pure electric when new (100% SOH)

that means a real world pure electric range of about 50km upwards

so 60% SOH for that car would be 30 to 45km.

if you mean when will it get to 0% SOH ... who knows

it's up to you and what your needs are and how much you are paying for the car

if the car is $1 with 0% SOH I'd still buy it