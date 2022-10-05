Nathanishere

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Understanding Battery SOH? Second hand plug in hybrid
Are there any articles on the web about how much longer a car hybrid battery will last based on its State of Health? There are quite a few 2nd hand PHEV cars for sale with batterys around 60% SoH. At first thought you think they still have 60% life in them but I feel this is unrealistic. When is a battery effectively useless in terms of SoH and needs replacing and is there a way to know how much the battery has left in terms of charges or time based on its SoH? I'm looking at PHEV Outlanders in particular.

depends on how much range you need

 

PHEV means you charge the car and use like a pure electric car.

 

so if the manufacturer claims a new PHEV will go 70km pure electric when new (100% SOH)

 

that means a real world pure electric range of about 50km upwards

 

so 60% SOH for that car would be 30 to 45km.

 

if you mean when will it get to 0% SOH ... who knows

 

it's up to you and what your needs are and how much you are paying for the car

 

if the car is $1 with 0% SOH I'd still buy it




Is it a linear scale? 30% battery soh = 30% the km range of new. Or does it drop off more quicker? The other question was battery degradation. Does a 5 year old car with a battery at 50% mean it will be at 0% in 10years assuming it is driven and charged the same way? Or does the drop off or slow down...

linear yes

 

degradation - well ... crystal ball ... you'd assume if same treatment same degradation but i don't know

 

what i know is if you have lower capacity you will be charging it more ...




