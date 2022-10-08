Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Merc hybrid on fire in AKL
Batman

Mad Scientist
28148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#300836 8-Oct-2022 05:28
Send private message

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/watch-mercedes-hybrid-catches-fire-and-smoulders-on-auckland-street/LADOQKN326UPW3R3H4SDMXKTDM/

 

"we just put in a new battery last week after an issue with the transmission."




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
RunningMan
7136 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978880 8-Oct-2022 07:17
Send private message quote this post

Discussed here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=195076&page_no=202#2978798

 

To quote the linked article

Harris said he realised something was amiss when he smelt petrol while he was driving, and even more when he saw smoke escape from under the bonnet.

 

Perhaps just a normal petrol engine fire in a car that happens to have an electric motor as well?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 