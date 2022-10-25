A landmark court ruling has paved the way for New Zealand Uber drivers to gain employment rights.
The Employment Court has found that four current and former Uber drivers were employees and not independent contractors. ...
“Each of the plaintiff drivers was in an employment relationship when carrying out driving work for Uber and is entitled to a declaration of status accordingly,” the court ruled
