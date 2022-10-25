Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Employment Court: Uber drivers are employees and not independent contracors
A landmark court ruling has paved the way for New Zealand Uber drivers to gain employment rights.
The Employment Court has found that four current and former Uber drivers were employees and not independent contractors. ...
“Each of the plaintiff drivers was in an employment relationship when carrying out driving work for Uber and is entitled to a declaration of status accordingly,” the court ruled

 

😮

 

Cat: pigeons: heave

 

https://thespinoff.co.nz/live-updates/25-10-2022/court-rules-uber-drivers-employees-not-contractors

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
And I suspect we can see flow in into Ola, Zoomy, Uber Eats, Deliver Easy, Menulog etc.




@Lias 100% correct

