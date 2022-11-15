Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Purchasing a car with no fixed address
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
927 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#302328 15-Nov-2022 10:03
Hi, a family member is making a private sale of a vehicle to some tourists here for a year.

 

These tourists (obviously) have no fixed address in NZ, nor do they know anyone that they can have mail sent to who would be willing to forward on speeding tickets, etc.

 

Given that a change of ownership requires a NZ address, does anyone have any idea what their options would be? A PO box would not be feasible, as they will be tripping all over the country for a year. Also, I also don't think their embassy in Wellington would be willing to act as a forwarding address.

 

Any thoughts?




Batman
Mad Scientist
28299 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2996481 15-Nov-2022 10:54
That's the tourists' business. Just put their last address and make sure the ownership changes names before you give them the car.




trig42
5443 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2996484 15-Nov-2022 11:08
I think when you sell, all you have to do is let Waka Kotahi know you've sold the vehicle.

 

They 'recommend' you sight the sellers copy of the change of ownership, but so long as you fill out the disposal of vehicle form (here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/buying-and-selling-a-vehicle/selling-a-vehicle/), you're off the hook for their fines.

wellygary
6880 posts

Uber Geek


  #2996485 15-Nov-2022 11:19
trig42:

 

I think when you sell, all you have to do is let Waka Kotahi know you've sold the vehicle.

 

They 'recommend' you sight the sellers copy of the change of ownership, but so long as you fill out the disposal of vehicle form (here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/buying-and-selling-a-vehicle/selling-a-vehicle/), you're off the hook for their fines.

 

 

The problem is that the selling form asks this.... as mentioned bung in their O/S address, then leave it up to the to register it with their current address. 

 

"You'll need:

 

  • your New Zealand driver licence (If you don't have a New Zealand driver licence you can call us on 0800 108 809 and we'll update our records for you)
  • the vehicle's plate number
  • the full name and address of the person or organisation you sold or gave the vehicle to."



bagheera
442 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2996486 15-Nov-2022 11:21
they could sign up for https://www.privatebox.co.nz/personal/ to have a NZ address for mail

littlehead
187 posts

Master Geek


  #2996489 15-Nov-2022 11:32
NZ Post have Poste Restante. This is an address for those from overseas wanting a NZ address for letters etc to go to. Free if you pickup within 7 days.

 

https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/receiving/manage-my-mail-parcels/poste-restante

rscole86
4593 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2996515 15-Nov-2022 12:21
Most tourists who buy vehicles just use the place of purchase, or backpackers they're staying in at the time of purchase. It's not right, but it's just what happens.

