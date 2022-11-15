Gurezaemon

Hi, a family member is making a private sale of a vehicle to some tourists here for a year.

These tourists (obviously) have no fixed address in NZ, nor do they know anyone that they can have mail sent to who would be willing to forward on speeding tickets, etc.

Given that a change of ownership requires a NZ address, does anyone have any idea what their options would be? A PO box would not be feasible, as they will be tripping all over the country for a year. Also, I also don't think their embassy in Wellington would be willing to act as a forwarding address.

Any thoughts?