Interesting. Jolt has opened a few free chargers in Auckland at various Mitre10 stores.

They are saying they will build a network of 500 ad supported free EV charges across New Zealand.

They give out free 7kWh and the chargers are paid via advertising at a billboard at the charger.

There is an article about them behind a paywall at NZ Herald. But you can actually watch the video that is part of the article for more info.

Press release.