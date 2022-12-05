Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Access to e-bikes in Wellington
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74770 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#302596 5-Dec-2022 09:42
Send private message quote this post

From press release:

 

 

On Thursday 8 December, Wellington City Council’s Kōrau Tūāpapa | Environment and Infrastructure Committee will consider whether to trial a public e-bike share scheme.

 

If Councillors give the go-ahead, e-bikes could be on the streets from early in the new year, allowing people to give them a try over summer. They would be hireable, locked and unlocked via apps just like the share e-scooters are.

 

Council staff are recommending the city’s existing e-scooter operators Beam and Flamingo be permitted to trial up to 50 e-bikes each initially, rising to a maximum of 150 each if things go well.

 

Operators and users will need to demonstrate they are prepared to leave bikes in safe, or designated spots and use the bikes in a way that keeps Wellington streets and footpaths as safe as possible.

 

The Committee will make the decision on whether to allow a trial, when it could start and how long it would run, but it is suggested one could get under way in January and be evaluated towards the end of next year ahead of the existing licences to operate on our streets coming up for renewal in March 2024.

 

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is keen to see share e-bikes trialled.  

 

“Share schemes like this are great because they make e-bike use possible for more people as we create a city where climate-positive lifestyles are more affordable and accessible.

 

“There is good evidence from other cities on how share e-bikes are used. Testing them here would highlight the local potential and allow more permanent arrangements to be tailored specifically for Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

 

“For those who enjoy the experience, and can afford it, share hire can also be a catalyst to buying an e-bike of their own.”

 

Mayor Whanau says she was proud when the city was recently awarded an A score for environmental action by global non-profit CDP. 

 

“But we must continue to build momentum to further reduce emissions. Share e-bikes will play their part in that,” adds the Mayor.

 

Experience in New Zealand and elsewhere shows that e-bikes are often used by people who don’t use e-scooters. They can be a more appealing option for longer trips, and relatively low complaint levels indicate most people use them in a responsible way.

 

Like e-scooters, they would be available from suburban locations in the morning so people could pick one up and come into the city. They would also be available outside the railway station so people who have commuted in by train or bus have more options about how they make the next leg of their journey.

 

In the central city, e-bike users would be encouraged and offered a discount to leave bikes in designated spots.

 

The committee meeting where this proposal will be considered will be screened live and recorded on our You Tube channel.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
alasta
5859 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3005827 5-Dec-2022 09:48
Send private message quote this post

I would be interesting to know what they mean about footpaths being "as safe as possible". Is this an admission that pedestrians won't be safe, so they will just make a best effort to minimise the risk? 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
wellygary
6911 posts

Uber Geek


  #3005828 5-Dec-2022 09:54
Send private message quote this post

Great, even more Cr@p to clutter up the footpaths, 

 

 

BlakJak
974 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3005834 5-Dec-2022 10:03
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

I would be interesting to know what they mean about footpaths being "as safe as possible". Is this an admission that pedestrians won't be safe, so they will just make a best effort to minimise the risk? 

 

 

How about an admission that footpaths aren't necessarily "safe" with-or-without... y'know, users of those footpaths?

 

Not everything is a conspiracy against pedestrians, though you clearly have that agenda in mind with the way you've posed this.




No signature to see here, move along...



mudguard
1481 posts

Uber Geek


  #3005839 5-Dec-2022 10:11
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

I would be interesting to know what they mean about footpaths being "as safe as possible". Is this an admission that pedestrians won't be safe, so they will just make a best effort to minimise the risk? 



Presumably they won't be on footpaths as it's illegal unless your wheels are smaller than 20"??
At least that's how it used to be, kids bikes only.

MikeAqua
7093 posts

Uber Geek


  #3005845 5-Dec-2022 10:21
Send private message quote this post

This is a much better use of money than fixing essential infrastructure.




Mike

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 