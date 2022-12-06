Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Exide Car Batteries - Good Or Bad?
#302610 6-Dec-2022 14:09
I'm in need of a new battery for the car and have landed on an Exide unit as the proposed replacement.  It will be replacing an existing Exide battery in the car which is near as dead, and came with car (second-hand) when I bought it a couple of years ago. I'm interested in opinions/advice on this as Product Review Australia are only giving Exide 2.5 out of 5 and it's making me consider if it might be worth trying another brand.

 

Are all car batteries a bit of a lottery when it comes right down to it, and you pay your money and take your chances?  Or do the Geekzoners have a recommended brand/s that are worth the punt?  Thanks.

  #3006316 6-Dec-2022 14:16
I consider Exide very good. I have a thread about car batteries here.

 

I have Endurant (a different brand) for both my cars and they're fine. They come from Cartown or various auto electricians.

  #3006317 6-Dec-2022 14:17
The Exide Extreme (red top) are a pretty solid battery, good warranty too. 

 

Edit - @timmmay do you mean Endurance? Endurant is a Hella battery. 

  #3006324 6-Dec-2022 14:29
wratterus:

 

The Exide Extreme (red top) are a pretty solid battery, good warranty too. 

 

Edit - @timmmay do you mean Endurance? Endurant is a Hella battery. 

 

 

Endurant - a different brand I'm just pointing out. Available at Battery Town and various auto electricans.



  #3006325 6-Dec-2022 14:32
That is a Hella product, not Exide. Still perfectly good batteries though. 

 

Exide have the more standard Endurance line (blue top), then the Extreme (red top) a supposedly a bit better, and have a longer warranty. For the minimal price difference, the higher spec is generally the option when looking at Exide. 

 

 

 

Edit - apologies, I mis read your first post. Thought you were saying Endurant was an Exide battery. 

  #3006403 6-Dec-2022 15:18
I'm just saying Endurant are an option, rather than being an Exide battery.

  #3006410 6-Dec-2022 15:37
Whenever I hear "Exide" I just hear "Exxon Mobil" and "Union Carbide". It's a terrible word association!

 

 

