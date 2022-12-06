I'm in need of a new battery for the car and have landed on an Exide unit as the proposed replacement. It will be replacing an existing Exide battery in the car which is near as dead, and came with car (second-hand) when I bought it a couple of years ago. I'm interested in opinions/advice on this as Product Review Australia are only giving Exide 2.5 out of 5 and it's making me consider if it might be worth trying another brand.

Are all car batteries a bit of a lottery when it comes right down to it, and you pay your money and take your chances? Or do the Geekzoners have a recommended brand/s that are worth the punt? Thanks.