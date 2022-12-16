I've got a G30 that I use for commuting from the outskirts to centre of town a few days a week (14km), standard top speed is 25 but you can very easily unlock up to 30 with an android app to flash the firmware and tell it you're based in the states. That additional speed is dependent on weight and charge, I usually cruise at 27 (90kg including backpack etc) until down to around 75% then it will drop down to 25 and once down around 30% it will drop further to about 23.

The braking is not great, it's drum and regenerative only, it's no worse in the wet for braking other than grip which is a plus compared to Discs but disc brakes will stop you a lot quicker in the dry. If you're not on the road and keeping to cycle paths then this is far less of an issue.

The lack of suspension is relatively noticeable but you just learn to avoid potholes and bend your knees when going up kerbs, it's definitely not as much of a deal breaker as the brakes are.

As far as range goes, that 14km trip will use up anywhere from 32% to 58% battery depending on the wind direction, a head wind makes a big difference to speed as well.

I've ridden it through winter in heavy rain as far as water resistance.

There's no loss of battery life in the time I've had it (9 months). I even crashed off it last month (not scooters fault) and it is still running just fine so definitely a win on reliability.

On the subject of speed I'd definitely suggest ensuring adequate protection if going any faster than the 25 I was when I came off, helmet saved me from a far worse injury but I still ended up getting stitches in my head.

Hope that answers your questions, if there's anything else specific then ask away.