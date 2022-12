Capacity is reduced so it'll take less energy to charge as it stores less energy. But just also note this isn't really as much of a thing as it used to be.

With the Nissan Leaf the battery was passively (air) cooled and the batteries would cook during DC Fast Charging. Newer cars have liquid cooled batteries so they don't cook themselves + degrade too quickly. Essentially, the battery -should- out-last the actual car.

Bjørn Nyland on YouTube does a whole lot of tests but his Model S P85 is an absolute tank and really has not degraded too much in its years of service. Battery technology has gotten far better since (especially with LFP batteries) so battery degradation on modern EV's is really a thing of the past: