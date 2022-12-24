I have just bought a 2018 Zoe ZE40 imported from the UK as a used vehicle. Being a relatively new BEV owner I have had a steep learning curve on what it takes to own a car like this. For example it uses a Type 2 (AC) plug for charging and Chargenet has no chargers north of Auckland. Plugshare shows 'public' charging stations in various locations in Northland but most of them are Motels (ie destination chargers restricted to guests.

I also have some difficulty identifying the exact Zoe ZE40 variant I have.

If there are any other Zoe owners on GZ I would be happy to share experiences.