Does anyone know how to update the firmware on a Vitara head unit? I've got one that has intermittent USB connectivity issues - sometimes it recognises the connected Android Auto or CarPlay device, most times it doesn't. iPhone refuses to connect over Bluetooth at all, only over USB (when and if it does).

I thought I'd try firmware upgrade, but Winger are absolutely useless when it comes to firmware or map updates. It's got an SD card slot so I guess that's a start.

Bosch do have a page with links to firmware downloads but no instructions or compatibility lists, so no idea which one I should use or what the step-by-step process is.

[url=https://oss.bosch-cm.com/suzuki.html]