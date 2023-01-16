Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)How to: dry out under the carpets of a car
duckDecoy

667 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303090 16-Jan-2023 11:21
Send private message quote this post

We recently discovered the carpets under the drivers seat of our new car are saturated.  We currently don't know the cause of the problem but are focusing on getting the carpets dry.

 

We used towels as a first step but it appears there is what feels like foam under the carpet and that is what is sopping, there is a cut in the carpet under the seat which I assume is for wiring or something and I can push my hand into it and feel a foam 'squab'.  There was also some puddles under the foam and we got most of that up with towels.

 

We popped a couple of dehumidifiers in over the weekend but it hardly touched the surface, I think the carpets act as a good barrier.

 

Ive booked it into Mitsi but friday was the earliest they had so I want to do what I can in the mean time.

 

Any ideas?

 

I will be making an additional post with a related question around using a mattress inflator.

Create new topic
johno1234
485 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3021982 16-Jan-2023 11:35
Send private message quote this post

If the carpets feel wet then the dehumidifier should suck the moisture out with the carpets wicking it out from down below. I'm surprised this didn't work.

 

Is there a chemical smell? A common cause of wet front footwell carpet is the heater core has corroded and leaked coolant. You can smell the antifreeze. Keep an eye on your coolant level and make sure it is not low.

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
trig42
5468 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3021983 16-Jan-2023 11:35
Send private message quote this post

Maybe running the car with Aircon on full, pointing into the footwells?

 

Aircon will remove moisture.

surfisup1000
5176 posts

Uber Geek


  #3021987 16-Jan-2023 11:44
Send private message quote this post

We had this happen to us once,  the air conditioner was leaking condensate into the car rather than outside :)  Some pipe had disconnected or split. 

 

If this is the case, running the aircon to dry it out is not going to help :)

 

 



duckDecoy

667 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3021988 16-Jan-2023 11:47
Send private message quote this post

surfisup1000:

 

We had this happen to us once,  the air conditioner was leaking condensate into the car rather than outside :)  Some pipe had disconnected or split. 

 

If this is the case, running the aircon to dry it out is not going to help :)

 

 

That was my concern too

Silvrav
28 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3021989 16-Jan-2023 11:48
Send private message quote this post

Industrial wet vac as a first go to suck out as much of the water as possible - see if there is a self service car detailer close by to where you stay.

 

from there dehumidifier and heated fans (https://www.bestdeals.co.nz/online-industrial-fan-heater-2-in-1-portable-electric-hot-air-blower-carpet-dryer-for-shed-warehouse-workshop-saa-3000w-39021.html?aid=23&aid=23&gclid=CjwKCAiA5Y6eBhAbEiwA_2ZWIYk7R2HKN3bZUcGvNvt13ITfik4_Izu6gs8xYCd6FzM08g0Y6bQPXBoCp6oQAvD_BwE) something like that - might be able to hire one.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 