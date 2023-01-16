We recently discovered the carpets under the drivers seat of our new car are saturated. We currently don't know the cause of the problem but are focusing on getting the carpets dry.

We used towels as a first step but it appears there is what feels like foam under the carpet and that is what is sopping, there is a cut in the carpet under the seat which I assume is for wiring or something and I can push my hand into it and feel a foam 'squab'. There was also some puddles under the foam and we got most of that up with towels.

We popped a couple of dehumidifiers in over the weekend but it hardly touched the surface, I think the carpets act as a good barrier.

Ive booked it into Mitsi but friday was the earliest they had so I want to do what I can in the mean time.

Any ideas?

I will be making an additional post with a related question around using a mattress inflator.