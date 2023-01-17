Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Purchasing car with security finance interest
Geekeneer

93 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#303115 17-Jan-2023 13:02
Send private message quote this post

What is the best way to purchase a vehicle with finance interest?

 

I ran the PPS search and it spat out the name of seller and their address who the security is registered against (2 persons).

 

 

 

Myself not being familiar with how the security interest works here in NZ, I believe I could do it 2 ways.

 

 

 

1. I pay seller agreed price in physical meet up. Take vehicle immediately. Await confirmation from seller of settlement (what proof can I request?). Officially transfer ownership (This places a great deal of trust on seller to settle, and risk to myself of taking vehicle prior to changing ownership, acknowledging the fact that I have the persons names and address) 

 

2. Request settlement certificate from owner/finance institution. I pay finance institution directly, and pay the seller the balance, both in physical meet up. Officially transfer ownership and take vehicle immediately. 

 

 

 

While option 2 sounds the better way, the seller is pushing back on that option. I also do not know the settlement balance.

 

Are there any other ways to do this?

 

  

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Silvrav
38 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3022706 17-Jan-2023 13:06
Send private message quote this post

Option 2 - not sure why the seller would push back on that? you definitely want the vehicle settled otherwise you run the risk of it being repo'd. 

 

 

 

Option 1 - how do you know they will settle? refer back to option 2 above. - on settlement they finance house will provide a letter of settlement.

 

I have bought/sold about 10 vehicles since landing in NZ and luckily never had an issue with wanting to pay the bank/finance house directly.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Lias
5021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022713 17-Jan-2023 13:24
Send private message quote this post

The seller pushing back on you paying the finance company directly should be a giant red flag IMHO.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

trig42
5469 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3022715 17-Jan-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

Walk away.

 

If the seller doesn't want you to pay off their finance, what makes you think they will do it after you give them a wad of ca$h?

 

Security would still be registered on that vehicle, and if they don't settle it, a bailiff could come calling for it.



networkn
Networkn
28444 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022724 17-Jan-2023 13:40
Send private message quote this post

trig42:

 

Walk away.

 

If the seller doesn't want you to pay off their finance, what makes you think they will do it after you give them a wad of ca$h?

 

Security would still be registered on that vehicle, and if they don't settle it, a bailiff could come calling for it.

 

 

This, this this this this this this.

 

Don't buy this car. You'll almost certainly regret it if you do.

 

Plenty of cars in for sale, find one with a clean title.

 

 

MadEngineer
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3022730 17-Jan-2023 13:55
Send private message quote this post

I’d be curious to know what the finance company thought of their car being sold. You could ring them on the premise of asking if they’d transfer the debt to your name. Note that paying off a car loan will incur fees so the current owners won’t be doing that.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Silvrav
38 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3022733 17-Jan-2023 13:58
Send private message quote this post

MadEngineer: I’d be curious to know what the finance company thought of their car being sold. You could ring them on the premise of asking if they’d transfer the debt to your name. Note that paying off a car loan will incur fees so the current owners won’t be doing that.

 

 

 

Note, rather that it COULD incur fees, but not always. Have settled 5 vehicles early in the last 5 years and only once paid a $15 admin fee.

sen8or
1433 posts

Uber Geek


  #3022744 17-Jan-2023 14:07
Send private message quote this post

2 security interests is a concern in itself, but no way in hell would I part with a single cent to the seller without either a clear PPSR on the vehicle, or, paying both security interests directly with written confirmation from them about the amount required to settle the encumbrance and date to which it is valid.

 

I would be inclined to require this proof direct from the security holders, on their own letterhead, not simply an email or text etc.

 

This sounds like a FB market place deal about to go horribly wrong for you.........



hsvhel
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3022752 17-Jan-2023 14:25
Send private message quote this post

Option two is the only way I have ever completed a finance sale

 

Pushing back is 100% a walk away on that

 

 

Handsomedan
5223 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3022757 17-Jan-2023 14:33
Send private message quote this post

I worked in vehicle finance for a few years. 

 

Effectively, the seller doesn't own the car - the finance company does. If they don't get a settlement figure for you and allow you to pay the finance company directly, they will likely not do it and you'll lose the money and the car and you'll have little to no recourse. 

 

Either: 

 

A) Ensure you get an up-to-date settlement figure from the Finance Company and pay them directly, then complete the change of ownership forms at a VTNZ branch or online to take ownership of the vehicle legally. 

 

B) Walk away and find a car that doesn't have finance owing. 

 

 

 

NEVER, NEVER, NEVER give the seller the money and expect them to do the right thing. 9/10 they will not do the right thing. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

MadEngineer
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3022758 17-Jan-2023 14:35
Send private message quote this post

Silvrav:

 

MadEngineer: I’d be curious to know what the finance company thought of their car being sold. You could ring them on the premise of asking if they’d transfer the debt to your name. Note that paying off a car loan will incur fees so the current owners won’t be doing that.

 

 

 

Note, rather that it COULD incur fees, but not always. Have settled 5 vehicles early in the last 5 years and only once paid a $15 admin fee.

 

Further, a fixed loan of x amount owing will also be payable for the remaining interest for the whole term on top of the loan balance.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 