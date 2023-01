Hi.

Does anyone have experience with the Dark Fox Android Auto Wireless Touchscreen devices?

I have been considering one as my AAWireless with my wifes Audi is really pretty average. Buggy and unreliable and it's driving her (and by extension, me) nuts.

https://www.darkfox.co.nz/pages/dashmultimedia?gclid=Cj0KCQiAiJSeBhCCARIsAHnAzT__nhIfhb8aSwKtC1fmnQezDP-sHh5-WUVdiVE0PfwsDgMUMhl5pTQaAlACEALw_wcB#Carpuride%20Range

Thx