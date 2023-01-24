A friend owns a Peugeot e-208 GT and he told me that his car broke down recently because the 12V battery had failed. The dealer managed to replace the battery, but this made me wonder whether other EVs have experienced 12V battery failures?

I then found that there have been a lot of breakdowns due to 12V battery failures in the new BYD Atto 3, which arrived in NZ around August 2022. Some members of a FB group have reported that the battery management system (BMS) of the Atto 3 has not been adequately charging the 12V battery and just about every day an owner reports that their Atto has broken down due to the 12V battery failing. Apparently BYD has explained that when the vehicles were being freighted to NZ the batteries discharged to lower than expected levels and that the BMS couldn't recharge the batteries back to full capacity. The BMS is apparently being upgraded to check the 12V battery more often and charge it up for double the amount of time, and an OTA is due out soon.

So, do all EVs have problems with keeping the 12V battery fully charged, and if so, what are the main reasons why this is happening? Should EV owners invest in a battery charger and a jump-starter and check the state of charge of the 12V battery regularly?