Transport (cars, bikes and boats)What is this that was yanked out of the petrol tank pipe?
#303247 27-Jan-2023 16:15
My friend was at a petrol station and the petrol pump nozzle got stuck fast when he was filling his car.   After much effort, including by the attendant, they managed to yank it out.

 

Attached around the petrol pump nozzle was a plastic ring he described as like what you find on a soft drink or milk bottle after you remove the cap.   A plastic ring with small 'teeth' on it.

 

They couldn't get it off the petrol pump nozzle and the attendant ended up cutting it and threw it away, so whatever it was its now toast.

 

Does anyone know what that would be?   And is it important?

  #3027945 27-Jan-2023 16:18
Hard to know without seeing it, but possibly some sort of anti-syphon device.

  #3027946 27-Jan-2023 16:19
Lots of cars have something like that in the filler neck. Perhaps anti siphon device, or something to try and prevent the (sometimes larger) diesel pump from fitting in?

