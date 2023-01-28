I mentioned in another forum that we suffered in the deluge yesterday. One of the victims is my I20 Hyundai. It was parked on the pad outside the garage when the river burst its banks and flooded everything. There was about a foot of water inside the car and I guess it came up from beneath. The water apart from getting inside the car also managed to float the car and move it along the driveway. There it wedged itself into trees and stayed there. The head and taillights then came on and I could not turn them off. They stayed on full until around midnight and then went out (flat battery presumably). What I need to know is can the vehicle be restored to working order it looks ok this morning with just a puddle of water on the floor. It is insured but will it be easy to get it going? Obviously, the battery will need recharging but is the damage to the electronics likely to be severe should I take it to the garage or maybe to Hyundai themselves? Not sure how to charge it probably call AA for that but then how to get the car to a garage

Any suggestions would be gratefully received