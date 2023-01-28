Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Car Flooded last night
ronw

1210 posts

Uber Geek


#303259 28-Jan-2023 13:08
I mentioned in another forum that we suffered in the deluge yesterday. One of the victims is my I20 Hyundai. It was parked on the pad outside the garage when the river burst its banks and flooded everything. There was about a foot of water inside the car and I guess it came up from beneath. The water apart from getting inside the car also managed to float the car and move it along the driveway. There it wedged itself into trees and stayed there. The head and taillights then came on and I could not turn them off. They stayed on full until around midnight and then went out (flat battery presumably). What I need to know is can the vehicle be restored to working order it looks ok this morning with just a puddle of water on the floor.  It is insured but will it be easy to get it going?  Obviously, the battery will need recharging but is the damage to the electronics likely to be severe should I take it to the garage or maybe to Hyundai themselves? Not sure how to charge it probably call AA for that but then how to get the car to a garage

 

Any suggestions would be gratefully received 




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
975 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3028272 28-Jan-2023 13:11
To be honest, if it got enough water into it, I would be pushing the insurance company to write it off.

 

Cars that have had that much water in them are, if you get them going again, going to cause endless grief with rust and messed up electronics.




ronw

1210 posts

Uber Geek


  #3028275 28-Jan-2023 13:16
Thanks, I tend to agree. I need a car but it is going to take some time to get the company to settle. I heard that done 15000 claims were logged yesterday so insurance companies will be busy




richms
25743 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3028277 28-Jan-2023 13:19
Its a writeoff. Do not accept any repair on it. Water has clearly got into part of the electrics causing who knows what long term problems with it. An i20 isn't worth doing a restoration on like some nice simple classic muscle car.

 

I would also not be buying a used car in Auckland for a while as there will be a lot of uninsured people who clean it up and sell it "because we are leaving the country" etc.

 

Right now, seeing a years worth of grime in a car for sale would be a selling point because you know its not been cleaned up from flood damage.




BlakJak
989 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3028282 28-Jan-2023 13:30
Did you consult your insurer before you posted here?

 

 

Basically you want to take the insurance companies steer until you get advice from them that 'feels wrong'. As noted, there'll be thousands of claims (getting time out of your insurer will be tough!) but the decision as to whether to repair or write-off is fundamentally theirs.

 

 

(They're unlikely to repair for all the reasons others have added. Water damage like this can create long-lasting effects undetectable until the reveal themselves later. So the car will become a massive liability over time).




Eva888
1387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3028288 28-Jan-2023 13:35
Geez sorry to hear. Can’t begin to imagine what you people in Auckland are going through. Makes our problems feel paltry.

k1w1k1d
1075 posts

Uber Geek


  #3028289 28-Jan-2023 13:42
It's a write-off.

 

I would assume that water has got into the electronics/body module if the lights came on. 

 

The other issue is what was in the water that flooded the car. Floodwater can often include sewage etc.

