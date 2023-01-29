Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Flooded / totaled cars: NZ laws / register?
kingdragonfly

7699 posts

Uber Geek


#303278 29-Jan-2023 15:53
Send private message quote this post

I searched for NZ laws/rules around what happens to flooded / totaled cars.

Obviously the car doesn't just disappear in a puff of smoke, like in a video game.

My search pointed to an old article from the Insurance Council of New Zealand, titled "ICNZ welcomes new rules for flooded cars."

But they had removed the article.

I know there'll be unscrupulous actors who'll but these totaled cars, and attempt to resell it without mentioning the flood damage.

Is there are official searchable on-line database to identify insurance write-offs?

Create new topic
BlakJak
991 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3028924 29-Jan-2023 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Laws?

 

What happens to any piece of insured property is a decision around repair-or-replace.

 

If the car would pass a Warrant of Fitness then it can be used on the road.

 

Once a vehicle is declared written-off then there's rules that apply there.

 

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/choosing-the-right-vehicle/recalls-and-damaged-vehicles/written-off-and-damaged-vehicles/ might be what you're after?




No signature to see here, move along...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
kingdragonfly

7699 posts

Uber Geek


  #3028978 29-Jan-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

I've heard of stories, out of Australia and the US, of people buying "totaled" cars from dealers, that were
  • no longer "totaled"
  • had problems later


It's impossible to look everywhere in an inspection, like under the carpet for rust, or behind the dash for damaged electrical connectors (oxidized but temporarily working)

It must happen here too.

BlakJak
991 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3028980 29-Jan-2023 17:10
Send private message quote this post

Did you click the link I gave above? It has a searchable register.




No signature to see here, move along...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 