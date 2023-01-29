kingdragonfly

I searched for NZ laws/rules around what happens to flooded / totaled cars.
Obviously the car doesn't just disappear in a puff of smoke, like in a video game.
My search pointed to an old article from the Insurance Council of New Zealand, titled "ICNZ welcomes new rules for flooded cars."
But they had removed the article.
I know there'll be unscrupulous actors who'll but these totaled cars, and attempt to resell it without mentioning the flood damage.
Is there are official searchable on-line database to identify insurance write-offs?