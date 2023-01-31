I just rebuilt the brakes on my boat trailer. New seals and boots, rods greased, new fluid, bled. The brakes are working well including the hand-brake.

But ..... the pads are rubbing the rotor (just). I can turn the wheel by hand easily but it won't spin freely. This means the trailer would fail a WOF inspection (which it is due for).

This is the second time I've rebuilt these brakes (saltwater sucks), and I didn't have this issue last time.

There is no adjustment for the brake calipers and the pistons are fully retracted. It's like the pads are a little too thick, but they only come in one thickness. I did a brief test tow and there was no heat build-up.

My conclusion is that the rotors have a little rust build up and if I tow the trailer say 20kms (stopping regularly to check for heat build-up) and gently engage the brakes a few times, the rotors and brakes will flatten each other out.

Any advice appreciated, as I haven't hit this problem before.