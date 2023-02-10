Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Auckland Transport found a way to reduce call and email volumes
Kookoo

628 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303433 10-Feb-2023 08:10
This unique design of the "Contact us" page of MyAT deserves praise for its innovative approach.




Hello, Ground!

Benoire
2510 posts

Uber Geek


  #3034298 10-Feb-2023 08:18
Must have been a glitch, works for me fine... although I am currently on my AT supplied device; maybe they keep us in the dark about customer 'improvements'.

cokemaster
Exited
4657 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3034324 10-Feb-2023 09:18
That must have had like 9000 story points assigned to it…




Kookoo

628 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3034335 10-Feb-2023 09:34
Benoire:

 

Must have been a glitch, works for me fine... although I am currently on my AT supplied device; maybe they keep us in the dark about customer 'improvements'.

 

 

I tried both Firefox and Chrome in Win11 - blank in both cases.




Hello, Ground!



sidefx
3630 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3034348 10-Feb-2023 09:52
Yup blank here too on both desktop and phone




