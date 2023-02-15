You gotta just lurv the internet!!!
https://how-many-bags-fit.com/
You gotta just lurv the internet!!!
https://how-many-bags-fit.com/
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
Theres no dog in boot option :D
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media
Kiwiblast is now open!
Couldn't find a Prado J120 in there. It says that a Landcruiser 4D (whatever that is) has less space than a Series 3 VW Touareg. We have a Prado and a Touareg and the Toyota has much more boot space than the VW.
I think their database needs some work.