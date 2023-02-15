So Yesterday took my 3 year old Kia Sportage EX (2019) in for its 4th regular service and a WOF. It failed its WOF.

When I dropped the car off I reported that the Electronic Hand Brake toggle switch was intermittently stiff. On inspection they reported that it was faulty and needed to be replaced and therefore did not meet WOF standards. Yes it is intermittently stiff but still works as it should.

My WOF expires on the 17 February.

Yesterday on pick up from local branch, was informed of WOF failure and that a new part would take 2 weeks express from Korea. Today got a phone call and informed that HQ had told the local branch that there is a back log off orders from Korea and it is going to take 6 weeks, at least. Oh and yes this is all under warranty.

They were not forth coming in saying that this is not an isolated case and that those "back-orders" are not all Electronic Hand Break switches.

My question, is yes I should not drive the vehicle after the 17 February but if I do and happen, unluckily, to be pulled over, would the nice police person let me off concerning the WOF even if I show them all the service/WOF paperwork ??