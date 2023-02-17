Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Using a Leaf with an inverter
nic.wise

269 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#303541 17-Feb-2023 14:49
Send private message

You're never going to guess why I'm asking! :) 

 

We have an inverter already. And a 2014 24kwh leaf. Obviously I dont have a V2L adapter for the Chardemo :( 

 

But thinking, if we needed it - connect the inverter (1000W I think, need to check) to the battery, leave the car "on" to keep the 12v charged from the traction battery, and plug the fridge in.

 

I think there is a 1500W limit on the 12v charger, so within that limit, any issues?

 

If we lost power (we did, but only for around 30 mins, but... this isn't going to be the last case), the fridge is really the only thing which would be a problem. We can cook, wash, ablute, etc, without power for a while already (septic + big tank which can gravity feed if we need it to).... 20kwh should last the fridge for a while.

 

 

 

And yes, I'd prefer a BYD Atto 3 (lovely car to drive) but hey, I'm not spending 50k :)




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

Create new topic
richms
25808 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3038188 17-Feb-2023 15:10
Send private message quote this post

Dont know about the leaf, but I tried my ciggy lighter inverter on my tesla and it was just constantly cycling between working and alarming about the voltage and shutting off. Might be because it has the lithium 12v system, but not sure.

 

Old fridges are a really nasty load to drive, modern ones will be inverter motors so easy to run. Some cheap new fridges are still using a primitive motor drive so starting them can be a problem. Also you have no control over the defrost timing so you might find that when you decide to run it back up again to keep cold, it just wants to defrost and you see it go way over where it should be because of the dumb timer that it uses. Only chest freezers are free of the defrost nonsense so able to have the power cycled at will.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 