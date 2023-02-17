You're never going to guess why I'm asking! :)

We have an inverter already. And a 2014 24kwh leaf. Obviously I dont have a V2L adapter for the Chardemo :(

But thinking, if we needed it - connect the inverter (1000W I think, need to check) to the battery, leave the car "on" to keep the 12v charged from the traction battery, and plug the fridge in.

I think there is a 1500W limit on the 12v charger, so within that limit, any issues?

If we lost power (we did, but only for around 30 mins, but... this isn't going to be the last case), the fridge is really the only thing which would be a problem. We can cook, wash, ablute, etc, without power for a while already (septic + big tank which can gravity feed if we need it to).... 20kwh should last the fridge for a while.

And yes, I'd prefer a BYD Atto 3 (lovely car to drive) but hey, I'm not spending 50k :)