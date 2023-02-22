rb99: Yet another thread from me about something that'll probably never happen, but any thoughts regarding the above ? I'm talking 2nd(+) hand, maybe mid 2010's, 100,000ish k's, $10,000ish, small and economical. Good or bad in general ? And about these RUC's, I've googled, but still not sure how they work. $76 per 1000km, or 7.60 per 100km. Diesel is about $2.20/litre I believe, so say 5l/100km economy, think thats about $11 for the diesel plus $7.60 RUC or $18.60 per 100KM ? Does that sound right ? Maybe I'll go for a small hybrid instead.

Your maths is correct (except RUC's are currently discounted by 36%, however that is temporary only due to the war in Ukraine so best not to factor into your decision).

Your assessment is correct too. The combination of current high diesel prices, and RUC's, make small diesel a poor financial decision.

For comparison, a Prius C / aqua would get around 4L/100km of 91RON at say $2.70/L. Works out to $10.8 /100km. Massively lower than the cost of running a diesel, and you don't need to pay for expensive diesel Rego, or maintenance either.

Diesel only makes sense for large vehicles these days. Ranger, Hilux, Transit, Hiace, Landcruiser.

It has been this way for some time. Pritty much all the brands have given up, or never tried to sell small diesel's in NZ (Vw Polo, Suzuki swift etc)

If you do get an aqua, make sure it is a push button start one. The turn key start ones don't have an immobilizer, so are very popular with thieves.