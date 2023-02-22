Yet another thread from me about something that'll probably never happen, but any thoughts regarding the above ?
I'm talking 2nd(+) hand, maybe mid 2010's, 100,000ish k's, $10,000ish, small and economical.
Good or bad in general ? And about these RUC's, I've googled, but still not sure how they work. $76 per 1000km, or 7.60 per 100km. Diesel is about $2.20/litre I believe, so say 5l/100km economy, think thats about $11 for the diesel plus $7.60 RUC or $18.60 per 100KM ? Does that sound right ?
Maybe I'll go for a small hybrid instead.