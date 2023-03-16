Hi

Our car was backed in to and suffered damage on the drivers side door and front quarter panel on our street. We know who did it (neighbours friend) but given their age and financial position we are concerned that if we claim from their insurance they will have pay the excess rather than us. I can't find anything on this and wondered if this was correct, does the at-fault party have to pay our insurance excess via their own insurance firm (they have only 3rd party)?

We do not know their insurance firm yet but ours is AAI.

Anyone got any views, thoughts, experience? We've lodged the claim already but not identified the driver yet.

Cheers

Chris