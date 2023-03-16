Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Insurance claim - does the insurer claim excess from 3rd party at fault driver?
Benoire

2542 posts

Uber Geek


#303878 16-Mar-2023 18:13
Hi

 

Our car was backed in to and suffered damage on the drivers side door and front quarter panel on our street.  We know who did it (neighbours friend) but given their age and financial position we are concerned that if we claim from their insurance they will have pay the excess rather than us.  I can't find anything on this and wondered if this was correct, does the at-fault party have to pay our insurance excess via their own insurance firm (they have only 3rd party)?

 

We do not know their insurance firm yet but ours is AAI.

 

Anyone got any views, thoughts, experience? We've lodged the claim already but not identified the driver yet.

 

Cheers

 

Chris

nzkc
1127 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050942 16-Mar-2023 18:24
The excess on a policy applies to the policy holder.

 

So if you have a $1000 excess on your policy you're paying the first $1000 if you make a claim against your policy. Whether the insurance company will "go after" the 3rd party to recover funds is completely dependent on the company and claim. Chances are they will as they're a business. In which case it _typically_ falls on the other insurance company (assuming the 3rd party has one). If not then they might go after them through the courts to recover costs - can get messy for that person if they cannot fund it.  Of course this is all if you know their details rather than a "dunno who did it, was in a car park whilst I was in the mall" type of scenario.  If that 3rd party has insurance then the excess they have applies to them with their insurance company.

Benoire

2542 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050950 16-Mar-2023 18:32
nzkc:

 

The excess on a policy applies to the policy holder.

 

So if you have a $1000 excess on your policy you're paying the first $1000 if you make a claim against your policy. Whether the insurance company will "go after" the 3rd party to recover funds is completely dependent on the company and claim. Chances are they will as they're a business. In which case it _typically_ falls on the other insurance company (assuming the 3rd party has one). If not then they might go after them through the courts to recover costs - can get messy for that person if they cannot fund it.  Of course this is all if you know their details rather than a "dunno who did it, was in a car park whilst I was in the mall" type of scenario.  If that 3rd party has insurance then the excess they have applies to them with their insurance company.

 

 

Ok thanks, so in this case our neighbour has confirmed their visitor did reverse in to the side of the car and that they have 3rd party insurance with fire and theft.  What we are trying to understand is whether, as a result of our claim and naming them in the claim, they will have to pay what ever their insurance excess is as a result of our claim on their policy via our insurer... We've always just claimed on the insurance of another party without worrying about it but in this case given the very old age of the person involved I am just not comfortable given the cost of living on older people and would only look to claim from our insurance if they would not be caught liable for any excess from their fault accident.

lucky015
735 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3050954 16-Mar-2023 18:45
In this case your insurer would contact their insurer, your insurer would get the full amount for repairs from their insurer and you should not be charged an excess. Their insurer would charge them excess and apply any penalties they decide to their policy such as price increase/loss of no claims bonus.

 

The insurer of the damaged vehicle will always try and claw back the full cost of repairs from the party who did the damage or their insurer if provided.

 

If you where to claim on your policy without providing info for who did it then you would be charged excess instead and your policy would be the one potentially impacted (probably to a lesser degree than an elderly person).

 

 

 

TLDR - Excess applies only to the policy holder or person on the policy making the claim, Full cost of damages applies to the person who did the damage or their insurance provider if applicable. Additionally excess is waived if you provide the info for the person at fault and they are deemed liable.



johno1234
731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3050955 16-Mar-2023 18:52
“Knock for knock” system means insurance companies don’t charge each other.

My insurance company has not left me with the excess where it is accepted that the other party was at fault but I don’t think they ever charged the other party as long as they are themselves insured.

Benoire

2542 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050958 16-Mar-2023 19:00
johno1234: “Knock for knock” system means insurance companies don’t charge each other.

My insurance company has not left me with the excess where it is accepted that the other party was at fault but I don’t think they ever charged the other party as long as they are themselves insured.

 

So, without knowing the exact process, is it reasonable to assume that the at fault party would not have to pay their own excess if we make a claim and note them down as the driver at fault?  There are no details on line around this hence the questions. 

johno1234
731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3050959 16-Mar-2023 19:06
Benoire:

 

johno1234: “Knock for knock” system means insurance companies don’t charge each other.

My insurance company has not left me with the excess where it is accepted that the other party was at fault but I don’t think they ever charged the other party as long as they are themselves insured.

 

So, without knowing the exact process, is it reasonable to assume that the at fault party would not have to pay their own excess if we make a claim and note them down as the driver at fault?  There are no details on line around this hence the questions. 

 

 

I expect the other (at fault) party will have to pay their own excess - if indeed there is even any damage to their car. If they backed into your door with their towbar there might not be and they'd get away without any direct cost but there would be a mark on their policy.

 

I am not a lawyer though.

 

 

Benoire

2542 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050960 16-Mar-2023 19:09
with 3rd party only, they won't be claiming for their car (most likely only bumper rub on their car).... The person is near 90 and living in Auckland hence my hesitency around claiming from them if they would be stung by their own excess... there is no clarity around this aspect.



johno1234
731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3050964 16-Mar-2023 19:16
Benoire:

 

with 3rd party only, they won't be claiming for their car (most likely only bumper rub on their car).... The person is near 90 and living in Auckland hence my hesitency around claiming from them if they would be stung by their own excess... there is no clarity around this aspect.

 

 

There is no excess for them as they are not claiming - that's my take anyway. I wouldn't expect them to be paying your excess.

 

As I say, I'm not a lawyer though. To be super duper sure you need to ask your insurance company to clarify.

